Etiquette Advice for the Holiday Guest
Good Holiday Manners
Face it: The thought of doing the holiday rounds―this party, that open house, the weekend at the in-laws’―can make curling up on your couch with a drink and a DVD seem like your own private Bora Bora. It’s not just that a month of almost continuous celebration calls for a kind of gusto only elves can muster. There’s also the stressful fact that, unlike a muumuu, party protocol is not one-size-fits-all. What’s fashionably late at a friend’s open house may be seen as tardiness at an office party, and coming up with hostess gifts to suit five different occasions can tax even the best of us. But this year, armed with the following tips from those in the know, you’ll be able to actually relax and enjoy the festivities. Who needs secluded Polynesian beaches, anyway?
Open House Guest Etiquette
What to find out in advance: What is the suggested attire? Are kids invited? "Settle any doubts ahead of time," says event planner Kimberly Schlegel, author of The Pleasure of Your Company ($40, amazon.com).
What to give:
- Not flowers. "They may not go with the look of the party, but the host would feel obligated to put them out," explains Schlegel. Instead, try a low-maintenance potted plant, which will last beyond the holiday season.
- A pail full of shiny red apples or a box of small, sweet clementines.
What to do:
- RSVP. Even for a casual event, the host needs to plan how much food and drink to get, says Schlegel.
- Make an effort to mingle, so the host doesn't feel she has to entertain you.
- Don't take the term "open house" literally. Keep to the areas clearly decorated for the party.
How to dress: A crowded party can get hot. To stay comfortable, make sure the layer closest to your skin is something lightweight. A colorful shawl adds festive flair and is easier than a sweater to put on and take off as necessary.
Coming and going: Showing up anytime from five minutes after the designated start time to 30 minutes before the stated finish is OK.
How to follow up: Send a thank-you note, and if you have talked to the host about something in particular―a DVD she might like, for instance―send that along, too.
Office Party Guest Etiquette
What to find out in advance: Which top bananas will be there, so you can think up something smart to say.
What to give:
- Remember the classroom rule: If you don't have gifts for everyone, don't hand them out in front of everyone. If you're giving presents to only some of your coworkers, do so at another time.
What to do:
- Introduce yourself to the company bigwigs, suggests Anne Fisher, who writes Fortune's Workplace column. If they seem busy, just add that you enjoy working there, and move on.
- Listen more than you speak. Avoid conversations about politics or religion with coworkers you don't know well.
- Consider sticking to club soda. "Nobody's the talk of the office for eating too many cheese puffs, but anyone who gets looped is discussed forever," says etiquette expert Margo Howard.
How to dress: Upgrade your normal office look. Accessorize a suit with an evening handbag and pumps, suggests Jennifer G. Wolf, a fashion consultant in Ann Arbor, Michigan. If you normally wear pants, a black skirt and a twinset should do the trick.
Coming and going: Don't be fashionably late, Fisher says; arrive no more than 10 minutes after the start time. "You don't have to wait for the boss to leave before you do," she adds. "No one's watching the door."
How to follow up: If someone took trouble to plan the party, a thank-you note would be thoughtful.
Weekend at the In-Laws’ Guest Etiquette
What to find out in advance: Will you be attending a house of worship with a certain dress code? Will you exchange gifts? Who drinks and who doesn't? Will the adults ever go out alone, or will it be all family all the time?
What to give:
- Get your mother-in-law a florist's gift certificate so she can select her own arrangement, says Robyn Freedman Spizman, author of the gift-giving handbook Make It Memorable ($14, barnesandnoble.com).
- Treat your father-in-law to an old-fashioned shave at his barbershop.
- Bring a stack of holiday classics: A Christmas Carol, "The Gift of the Magi," "A Child's Christmas in Wales."
What to do:
- If you're new to the family, "go as an anthropologist and ask them about their traditions," says Dallas marriage and family therapist Delane Kinney. While you don't want to impose on your hosts, sharing a favorite recipe or tradition of your own can comfort you without undermining their customs.
- Allow your spouse some time alone with his family―it's decompression time for you.
Coming and going: Follow the same rules you would with your own family, see (see Week With the Family Guest Etiquette), disrupting your hosts' schedules as little as possible.
How to follow up: Send a thank-you note with a gift of a gourmet cake or candy, suggests Spizman. Your in-laws can enjoy this themselves or serve it to guests if they're doing more entertaining.
Week With the Family Guest Etiquette
What to find out in advance: Which relatives will be there? Will you be responsible for any meals? Will your family be going to or hosting any parties? Who's sleeping where? (If space is tight, consider staying at a hotel.) If you have kids, do you need to bring any supplies?
What to give:
- A gift-wrapping kit with paper, tape, and ribbons for last-minute presents.
- If there's a fireplace, starter sticks, pinecones, and a box of long matches.
- Evergreens and holly for decorating.
- If the kitchen will get a lot of use, bring a set of nice dish towels and a scented dishwashing soap to make things pleasant for the cleanup crew.
What to do:
- "Offer to pitch in with chores, and behave as houseguests even though you are family," says Howard. "Host is not synonymous with maid."
- When you're spending an extended period of time with the extended family, everybody needs some time apart, says Howard. Planning a few escapes on your own can help relieve tension.
Coming and going: Run arrival and departure times by your hosts before reserving tickets or cementing plans. Try to arrive before their bedtime, or ask them to leave you a key. When you depart, strip your beds and deliver sheets and towels to the laundry room.
How to follow up: Arrange for a massage therapist to come to the house after you're gone and leave a thank- you note with the details, or give them a gift certificate or two to their favorite restaurant, suggests Spizman.
New Year’s Bash Guest Etiquette
What to find out in advance: Ask how people will be dressing. If you have tentative plans with a couple of friends, it is OK to ask if you can bring them to the party, says Schlegel. But if you want to bring four or more people, think about throwing your own.
What to give:
- A morning-after basket of teas and coffee, muffins or scones, and some aspirin.
- A desk calendar and a selection of cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and other happy occasions in the new year.
What to do: The best way to show your appreciation for being invited is to get into the spirit of the party, says Schlegel. If it's a masquerade, wear a mask. If the host wants everyone to wear sparkly party hats and boas, swallow your pride.
How to dress: In cold, dry winter weather, elegant fabrics such as silk are prone to static cling. To maintain a flowing look, run a wire hanger over your clothes to remove the electric charge.
Coming and going: Above all, avoid arriving early. For a cocktail party, your host probably expects you no later than an hour after the start time. If you're not sure when to leave, Schlegel suggests looking for these signs: music turned down or up (to make talking more difficult); lights turned up; bar closed; food no longer being replenished; the host with her shoes off, rubbing her feet.
How to follow up: Send a thank-you note. If you took digital photos, e-mail a few, but send a handwritten note, too.