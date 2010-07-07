6 Easy Baby Shower Themes
Theme: ______ Is About to Pop!
The little one will be here any day now, and you can bet the mom-to-be is ready.
Spread the Word
These cheerful balloon-inspired invitations are just the thing for the most popular lady in the room.
To buy: Ready to Pop Shower Invitations, $64 for 25, minted.com.
Pick the Perfect Party Favors
Create a party playlist of pop music and send guests home with a greatest hits CD.
Play Games
Have a balloon animal sculpting contest—the first person who makes anything at all recognizable wins. Or, guests can compete to create a balloon hat for the mom-to-be. She then votes on which one she will then wear during the gift-opening process.
Theme: ______ Is About to Pop! (cont.)
Plan the Menu
Dish up popular comfort foods like Macaroni and Cheese and Chicken and Vegetable Pot Pie. For a snack while opening gifts, serve flavored popcorn in retro boxes.
To buy: Circus popcorn boxes, $3.50 each, shopsweetlulu.com.
Get Creative with Cocktails
Pop the Champagne! Or if you’re feeling daring, serve cocktails in glasses rimmed with Pop Rocks.
Choose the Color Palette
Red, mandarin orange, and yellow; hot pink, raspberry red, and orange.
Theme: Bun in the Oven
Help mom get ready with this well-baked brunch shower.
Spread the Word
Send these adorably illustrated (and pre-printed) bun in the oven cards from Lola Blue Shop on Etsy.
To buy: Bun in the Oven Baby Shower Invitation. (Unfortunately, this invite is no longer available. Click here to purchase a PDF version of the invite: etsy.com.)
Play Games
Have each guest predict how long it will take the mom-to-be to open gifts at the party.
How does it work? Give each guest their own oven timer, and just as the guest of honor tears off the first bow have them set it to how long they think the unwrapping will take. Whoever comes the closest to the actual time is the winner.
To buy: About to Hatch Kitchen Timer, $3.50, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Play Bun-go: Just like bingo, but have guests mark their cards whenever they hear one of the phrases at the party. The first guest to complete a straight line wins, or for more of a challenge play to a blackout.
Download the PDF Bun-go cards.
Theme: Bun in the Oven (cont.)
Prep the Party Space
Stick with the oven theme by stringing together a garland of colorful potholders, or sliding individual sets of silverware into each one. Bonus: Guests get to keep the potholders as a party favor.
To buy: Williams-Sonoma Pot Holder, $7, williams-sonoma.com. Divine Twine Baker’s Twine. (Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. Find something similar at shopsweetlulu.com.)
Plan your Menu
The best part about this shower theme is the crowd-pleasing party fare. Serve an array of sweets including Pecan Sticky Buns.
Get Creative with Cocktails
Complement the sweets with a pitcher full of “mom-osas.” Swap Ginger Ale for Champagne for the mom-to-be. Try this recipe for Pear Mimosas.
Add an Extra Touch
Have the mom-to-be wear this fun bun in the oven tee.
To buy: Bun in the Oven Chocolate Maternity T’s, $28.50, cafepress.com.
Choose a Color Palette
Cherry red and turquoise; brown and coral.
Theme: Little Peanut
Take this chance to celebrate before the little one arrives, and get a little, well, nutty with the mom-to-be.
Plan your Menu
PB&J looks decidedly more sophisticated when cut like tea sandwiches (and made with gourmet jams). For dessert serve Peanut Butter Cookies or Peanut Butter Cup Cookies in themed paper bags.
To buy: Happy Squirrel Nut Bags. (Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. Find something similar at etsy.com.)
Get Creative with Cocktails
As a nice complement to the peanut butter theme, serve up jam cocktails like this Raspberry Martini.
Spread the Word
It’s time to celebrate the peanut. Spell it out clearly on these bold (and straight-forward) invitations.
To buy: Our Peanut Baby Shower Invitations, $64 for 25 cards, minted.com.
Theme: Little Peanut (cont.)
Prep the Party Space
Decorate tables with cleaned out Jiff jars filled with red flowers. Or nestle a small cylindrical vase in a larger vase filled with peanuts (in their shells) and put flowers in the inner vase.
Pick the Perfect Favors
Let guests take home jars of gourmet peanut butter or peanut butter fudge sauce.
To buy: Assorted Peanut Butters, $5 to $6, ilovepeanutbutter.com. Peanut Butter Fudge Sauce, $9, sassysauces.foodzie.com.
Add an Extra Touch
Give your guest of honor this adorable peanut onesie that will remind mom of the shower.
To buy: Peanut Onesie, $18, etsy.com.
Play Games
“What Should We Name Our Peanut?” “Peanut [insert mom’s last name here]” doesn’t quite work, so mom needs your help naming him/her. But there’s a catch, you have to find a name that’s suitable for the listed scenarios. Everyone then shares their suggestions, and the mom-to-be chooses her favorites.
Download the What Should We Name Our Peanut game PDF.
Choose a Color Palette
Chocolate brown and yellow; powder blue and brown.
Theme: "Bumble" of Joy!
This party is as sweet as honey, and since it’s all planned out there won’t be any sticky situations.
Plan the Menu
Stay on theme, but make sure everyone is well fed by serving chicken fingers with honey mustard. And honey popcorn balls for dessert.
Get Creative with Cocktails
Offer a summer beer, many of which are made with honey.
Spread the Word
The mom to "bee" will love this simple hive-themed invitation.
To buy: Mom to Bee Baby Shower Invitations, $64 for 25, minted.com.
Theme: "Bumble" of Joy! (cont.)
Prep the Party Space
Decorate the room with honeycomb inspired tissue paper balls in various sizes. While the buffet can be decked out with hive-shaped beeswax candles and empty honey bears as bud vases.
To buy: 6-inch Beehive Candle, $7, tommyandfriends.com.
Pick the Perfect Favors
Embroidered honeybee dishtowels that can be used as napkins at each place setting during the party.
Play Games
Each time a guest says the words "cute," "baby," or "awwww," they’ll get “stung” and earn a sticker. The person wearing the fewest number of stickers at the end of the party wins.
To buy: Honeybee Round Stickers, $5 per sheet of 20 stickers, zazzle.com.
Choose a Color Palette
Yellow and white; black and lemon yellow; white, gray, and honey yellow.
Theme: Rubber Ducky
They make bath time so much fun, surely they have the same effect on…showers.
Plan the Menu
If the party is around a mealtime, serve Dry Rub Baby Back Ribs. But if you’re looking for lighter fare, a spread of cheese and quackers, or, crackers is perfect.
Get Creative with Cocktails
Bubbles, of course. Take your pick from Cava, Prosecco, or Champagne.
Spread the Word
These bright and cheery yellow invitations might just increase your RSVP list.
To buy: Ducky Baby Shower Invitations, $64 for 25, minted.com.
Pick the Perfect Favors
Send guests home with a lushly scented bar that will keep them squeaky clean.
To buy: Lucia Soap Set, $19 for 8 bars, paper-source.com.
Theme: Rubber Ducky (cont.)
Prep the Party Space
Keep it simple. Incorporate rubber ducks of various sizes on your buffet table and set out bowls of duck shaped cheese crackers for guests to munch on.
Play Games
Play "Finish Mommy’s Phrase." The guest who has the most phrases in common with the mom-to-be is the winner.
To buy: Finish Mommy’s Phrase PDF Download, $7, babyshowergamesatoz.com.
Choose a Color Palette
Ocean blue, yellow, and white; butter yellow and white
Theme: A Day at the Circus
Spend the time under the big top, but without the barnyard smell or peanut shells underfoot.
Spread the Word
This oversized invite is literally each guest’s ticket for admission to the show.
To buy: Ticket Invitations. (Unfortunately, these invitations are no longer available. Find similar invitations at etsy.com.)
Pick the Perfect Favor
Stash treats or candy inside these circus train favor boxes, or send everyone home with a box of animal crackers.
To buy: Three Ring Circus Favor Boxes, $4 for 4, amazon.com.
Play Games
Create various stations that guests can wander through. At each station, there’s a card explaining the activity at hand that begins, "Ladies and Gentleman, Step Right Up to..."
...Decorate blocks
...Sneak a peek at—and decorate—the "Smallest onesie in the world!"
...Guess the baby’s weight/birthdate (prize to be granted after the birth!)
Theme: A Day at the Circus (cont.)
Prep the Party Space
String up the guest of honor’s name, or baby-related phrases, using the free downloadable alphabet banner. Serve snacks (small portions of circus peanuts, nuts, or jelly beans) in colorful striped cupcake wrappers (in red and blue).
To buy: Striped Cupcake Wrappers. (Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. Find similar wrappers at shopsweetlulu.com.)
Use a strip of tickets to bundle silverware and napkins.
Plan the Menu
Serve circus-inspired treats: Hot dogs, soft pretzels, chicken nuggets, and popcorn in retro tubs. And who could spend time at the circus without cotton candy?
To buy: Circus Popcorn Boxes. (Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. Find something similar at shopsweetlulu.com.)
Get Creative with Cocktails
Colorful cocktails are perfect for this party when poured into animal nose cups.
To buy: Animal Nose Cups, $7.50 for 24 cups, perpetualkid.com.
Choose a Color Palette
The sky is the limit—the more colorful and over the (big) top, the better.