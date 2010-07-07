6 Easy Baby Shower Themes

Help mom get ready with this well-baked brunch shower.



Spread the Word

Send these adorably illustrated (and pre-printed) bun in the oven cards from Lola Blue Shop on Etsy.



To buy: Bun in the Oven Baby Shower Invitation. (Unfortunately, this invite is no longer available. Click here to purchase a PDF version of the invite: etsy.com.)



Play Games

Have each guest predict how long it will take the mom-to-be to open gifts at the party.



How does it work? Give each guest their own oven timer, and just as the guest of honor tears off the first bow have them set it to how long they think the unwrapping will take. Whoever comes the closest to the actual time is the winner.



To buy: About to Hatch Kitchen Timer, $3.50, bedbathandbeyond.com.



Play Bun-go: Just like bingo, but have guests mark their cards whenever they hear one of the phrases at the party. The first guest to complete a straight line wins, or for more of a challenge play to a blackout.



Download the PDF Bun-go cards.