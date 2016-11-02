10 Songs for Your Dinner Playlist
Marc Myers, the author of the new book Anatomy of a Song, classes up your background music with this cool jazz mix.
1. Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd, “Desafinado”
2. Red Garland, “East of the Sun”
3. Bill Evans, “Elsa”
4. Frank Sinatra and Antônio Carlos Jobim, “Change Partners”
5. Wes Montgomery, “Canadian Sunset”
6. René Thomas, “Meeting”
7. Stanley Turrentine, “She’s a Carioca”
8. Sonny Rollins, “On Impulse”
9. Paul Desmond, “When Joanna Loved Me”
10. Oscar Peterson, “Sally’s Tomato”