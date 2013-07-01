15-Minute Place Settings for a Party
Fancy Flatware
Who needs to break out the silver? Invite pops of color to the table in a surprising way. These stickers are removable so you can just add a splash of neon one cocktail party at a time. Get the how-tos.
Napkin Tags
Does assigned seating seem too fancy for your entertaining style? Personalized place settings won't seem formal (or fussy) if you keep them fun and festive. Get the how-tos.
Menu Pocket
A napkin that doubles as a menu? Coming right up. This idea is easy to pull together with just a few paper products. Get the how-tos.
A Plate With Edge
Picnic in the park? Lunch on the deck? Paper plates can feel special without all the fuss. Here’s a trick: Layer plates in different colors and create a fancy border. Get the how-tos.
Menu Ring
Bellybands are helpful for holding the napkin and silverware together. They're even more useful if you pop some writing on them. Printing the menu on the paper adds an unexpected touch. Get the how-tos.
Fancy Flatware: Supplies
- What You Need:Office dots
- Flatware
- Glasses (if you want to create a matching set)
How To: Fancy Flatware
- Working from the bottom up, stick a dot on the handle of the flatware.
How To: Napkin Tags
- What You Need:Office supply tags
- Twine or ribbon
- Napkins
- Marker or pen
1. After finalizing your guest list, carefully write each name on a tag.
2. Tie with twine and wrap around napkin.
Menu Pocket: Supplies
- What You Need:Menu
- Envelope
- Glu dots or double-sided tape
- Printer
- Tape
How To: Menu Pocket
How To: A Plate With Edge
What You Need:Paper plates
Pinking shears
1. Using the pinking shears, cut around the edges of one plate.
2. Layer on top of the other plate.
Menu Ring: Supplies
- What You Need:Menu
- Paper
- Scissors
- Glue dots
How To: Menu Ring
- After picking your menu, print it out on paper. (Printing multiple on one sheet would be helpful.)
- Cut each menu strip out and wrap around the napkin (like a bellyband). Secure with a glu dot or tape.