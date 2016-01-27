7 Oscar Party Decorations That Are A-List Material
Place Setting
If you’re serving dinner, create these adorable, clapperboard-inspired plates using black square paper plates and cardstock. Cut two long strips of black cardstock and glue small white strips on them. Attach both to the top rim of the plate. Then for the napkin holder, use a stamp to roll out on cardstock or construction paper. Cut out each strip design, wrap around the napkin, and tape the “ring” together.
Photo and idea from Lisa Storms. Get instructions here.
Popcorn Box
The Oscars is a night to celebrate movies, so you would be remiss not to serve popcorn at your bash. Purchase plain popcorn treat boxes and create labels to adhere to the front of the box. To finish, stick a black bow (you can use a real bow or cut out a similar shape from construction paper) to the top off the box.
Photo and idea from Homemade for Friends. Get instructions here.
Tuxedo Confetti Poppers
What’s the Academy Awards without a little sparkle? Pass out these poppers for guests to celebrate their favorite wins. All you need are treat pop containers, black ribbon, white paper, gold paper, and confetti. Cover the body of the container in white paper and then create a bow and “buttons” from the ribbon to place on the paper. Cover the stick part in gold paper. Then fill the container with confetti and secure with a cap.
Photo and idea from Kristi Murphy. Get instructions here.
Cocktail Stirrers
Now your guests can have their names immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame… well, sort of. These sparkly cocktail stirrers are inspired by Walk of Fame stars, so it’s perfect for your Oscars bash—plus, everyone will know whose drink is whose. Cut stars out of pink glitter scrapbook paper and spell out guests’ names on them with gold alphabet stickers. Add a rhinestone to the center and attach to festive party straws with glue.
Photo and idea from Brit+Co. Get instructions here.
Balloon Awards
The celebs aren’t the only ones who are going to take home awards on Oscar night. You can pass out your own with these balloon crafts. Blow up white balloons and write the name of the award with gold paint marker on the surface. Attach fringed mylar or tissue paper to the end and use a fishing line as the balloon string. You can attach the string to mini Oscar statuettes, or hand them out on their own.
Photo and idea from Studio DIY. Get instructions here.
Tuxedo Champagne Flutes
Enjoy some bubbly with these dressed-to-impress champagne flutes. Create bowties out of black felt. Use glue dots to attach the bowties and gemstone “buttons” to the champagne glasses—this will make it easier to remove at the end of the night so your flutes won’t permanently be dressed in tuxedos.
Photo and idea from Celebrations at Home. Get instructions here.
Oscar Rosettes
Your guests can support their favorite nominee with these colorful rosettes. Fold patterned paper accordion-style and secure with glue to create the rosette base. Print out the faces of this year’s nominees and attach to the rosettes. Hand them out to guests before the broadcast as a way for them to cast their Oscar votes.
Photo and idea from The House That Lars Built. Get instructions here.