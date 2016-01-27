7 Oscar Party Decorations That Are A-List Material

The celebs aren’t the only ones who are going to take home awards on Oscar night. You can pass out your own with these balloon crafts. Blow up white balloons and write the name of the award with gold paint marker on the surface. Attach fringed mylar or tissue paper to the end and use a fishing line as the balloon string. You can attach the string to mini Oscar statuettes, or hand them out on their own.



Photo and idea from Studio DIY. Get instructions here.