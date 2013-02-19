How to Make a Birthday Banner
Where’s the party? Anywhere you hang this peppy, personalized mood-booster. It’s a breeze to create, but gives any celebration, big or small, serious pop.
Supplies
- Scissors
- Clear 12-inch latex balloons ($4.50 for 24, orientaltrading.com)
- Balloon pump ($5, partyamerica.com)
- Stick-on letters (six-inch letters helvetica, $9, staples.com for stores)
- Tissue confetti (you can buy it in a standard palette, or learn how to make your own confetti.)
- Tissue fringe garland ($4 for 25 feet, shopsweetlulu.com)
- Twine
Step 1
Stuff confetti (about ½ cup) into each uninflated balloon.
Step 2
Blow up the balloons and tie closed. Rub the balloons on a carpet or a sweater to get the confetti to spread out and cling to the interior.
Step 3
Affix a letter to the center of each balloon.
Step 4
Hang the tissue fringe garland in a single swoop across a wall or an archway. Or if you want to spell something longer, like “Bon Voyage, Mom and Dad,” cut the garland to create a couple of swoops.
Step 5
Tie twine around the knot of each balloon and attach to the tissue garland so that the balloons just touch.
