How to Make a Birthday Banner

By Real Simple
Updated June 24, 2018
Yasu and Junko; Styling: Blake Ramsey
Where’s the party? Anywhere you hang this peppy, personalized mood-booster. It’s a breeze to create, but gives any celebration, big or small, serious pop.
Supplies

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey
Step 1

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Stuff confetti (about ½ cup) into each uninflated balloon.

Step 2

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Blow up the balloons and tie closed. Rub the balloons on a carpet or a sweater to get the confetti to spread out and cling to the interior.

Step 3

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Affix a letter to the center of each balloon.

Step 4

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Hang the tissue fringe garland in a single swoop across a wall or an archway. Or if you want to spell something longer, like “Bon Voyage, Mom and Dad,” cut the garland to create a couple of swoops.

Step 5

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Tie twine around the knot of each balloon and attach to the tissue garland so that the balloons just touch.

