20 Picture-Perfect Centerpiece Ideas You Can Do in 5 Minutes
Whittling down all the to-dos on a party planning checklist includes everything from picking up food to setting up conversation area, and while centerpieces aren’t always at the top of the list, they shouldn’t be forgotten completely—especially for occasions that include a sit-down meal or central table for refreshments. The art of the centerpiece may be all-but forgotten (and overlooked), but these quick ideas can change that.
Whether you’re prepping for a casual weekend brunch or a celebratory soiree, adding some DIY centerpieces to your spread can take the occasion up a notch. Your guests will appreciate that you put a little extra time and effort into the party, and you’ll have a picture-ready piece of décor that sets the tone for the whole event. (You’ll also have earned a few bragging rights.) Best of all, including some centerpiece ideas into your party planning process could revive the habit among those in your circle—before you know it, everyone will be putting together simple centerpieces to zhuzh their tables a bit.
Opting for pumpkin centerpieces or other seasonal, simple table decorations is fine, but so is doing something interactive, or creating a centerpiece that works for any season. The key to a simple centerpiece is letting it speak for itself and not getting too hung up on this one (relatively small) component of the party. After all, the purpose of the occasion is to enjoy spending time with other people—focus on that, and your well-done centerpiece ideas will be a pretty afterthought.
For everything from a backyard party to a graduation celebration, there are centerpieces that suit the occasion. Make sure your centerpiece idea of choice pairs well with your skill set, crafting supplies, and available time, and you’ll have a bit of party décor that shines. When it comes to centerpieces, at least, it’s always an A for effort—though these fail-proof ideas are sure to shine.
Wishing Well
Charming Container
Floating Fruit
Sweet Stash
Creative Combo
The rich tones of sweet peas and cabbages (yes, cabbages) work together beautifully in a creative combination.
Natural Pairing
Silver Bells
Citrus Twist
Pair smooth objects (lemons) with smaller, textured ones (nuts) for a compelling composition. Show it off in a glass bowl with a pedestal for drama.
Colorful Cocktails
Paper Pom Poms
Daisy Toppers
Fruit Fillers
Modern Fruit Display
Row of Daisies
Mix and Match Vessels
Line floral arrangements down your table―if you don’t have enough vases, cake tins, jelly molds, and small ice buckets make surprisingly pretty containers.
Lush Carnation Display
Two humble elements—a wooden salad bowl and carnations—add up to something special. Cut the stems to three or four inches, arrange in a glass dish, and place in the bowl.
Seasonal Substitution
Heavy Metal
Autumnal Delight
For holiday decor, arrange pinecones—spray-painted gold or silver, if you wish—in vases and compotes of staggered sizes, and add festive ribbon.