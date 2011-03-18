8 Cool Drink Coasters
Gold Cabana Stripe Coaster
Refined enough to use with fancy glassware or casual enough to elevate an outdoor party. Adorn tables—and protect surfaces—with alternating stripes of glimmering gold foil and simple coaster board.
To buy: $26 for 15, sugarpaper.com.
Featured August 2013
Reversible Wood Coasters With Soapstone Chalk
For a fun party piece, decorate the mini-blackboard side of this set with the guzzler’s name or drink of choice. If you prefer a more natural look, flip the coaster over for a woodgrain design.
To buy: $35 for four, uncommongoods.com.
Confetti Felt Coaster Set
Longing for confetti without the hassle of the cleanup? These hefty felt squares offer celebratory speckles beneath visitors’ spirits.
To buy: $20 for four, leifshop.com.
Santorini Coasters
Taking inspiration from the Greek island that gives these glossy accents their name, the sophisticated sunburst of gold and punch of turquoise offer a lovely parking spot for straggling drinks.
To buy: $68 for four, jonathanadler.com.
Monogram Coasters
A touch of personalization for the coffee table. Claim what’s yours in colorful fashion by setting drinks atop a designated letter.
To buy: $10 each, cwonder.com.
Colorful Letterpress Coasters
Bored of just one look? Time to mix and match. These assorted letterpress styles will add visual interest around a table or room.
To buy: $8 for six, etsy.com.
Silver Street Coasters
The cheap coffee table she scored at the flea market gets a glamorous upgrade from these four silver-plated Kate Spade coasters. Each one is engraved with a different cheeky phrase: “bottoms up,” “make it double,” “with a twist,” and “on the rocks.”
To buy: $30 for four, katespade.com.
John Robshaw Eggplant Bone Coasters
Shimmering squares of bone adorned with plum prints add an earthy touch to a bar or table.
To buy: $45 for four, casa.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail