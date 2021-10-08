This 'Elegant' Charcuterie Board Is Perfect for Entertaining, and It's 50% Off Right Now
If you love hosting wine nights, holiday parties, or any type of social gathering, you can't go wrong with setting out a charcuterie board. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers have found one that has everything you need to create an elegant display of cheeses, meats, nuts, crackers, jams, and more—and it's more than 50 percent off right now.
Made of acacia wood, the ChefSofi Charcuterie Board Set has a 13-inch diameter, so it's great as a centerpiece for more intimate gatherings or as an option alongside other dishes for a bigger crowd. Complete with four ceramic bowls and four knives with stainless steel blades, the charcuterie board has all the essentials for the ultimate display.
Half of the circular board's rim has an indent to hold the ceramic bowls, but you can also place as many of them as you like next to the board to create more room for fixings. The other side of the board, which swings out, has an indent that's perfect for organizing crackers.
To buy: $36 with coupon (was $75); amazon.com.
The charcuterie board has nearly 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with customers calling it "beautiful and sturdy." Others love how caring for it is a breeze, saying it's "easy to clean and maintain."
"This cheese board is awesome!" one reviewer wrote. "The wood is beautiful and there are enough places to put lots of different types of snacks. I'm thrilled with this purchase. It looks very elegant and has exceeded all of my expectations."
Reviewers also say it makes a great gift for friends and family, and even themselves. "I originally ordered [this board] as a housewarming present, but loved it and ordered one for myself. Great purchase," one wrote.
The charcuterie board normally costs $75, but right now it's on sale for $36 thanks to a double discount—just be sure to apply the coupon in the product listing. This incredible deal is only running for a limited time, so head over to Amazon and shop the entertaining must-have before the savings expires.