Chill the beer in ice-filled tubs lined with garbage bags to prevent leaking. Ten minutes before the tasting, put all the bottles you'll be using, plus a few openers, on a table. If a beer is too cold, it's difficult to evaluate the flavor, says Greg Engert. Arrange the beers from lightest to darkest, and lead a round of tasting for each. Guests can stand or sit at tables nearby. A "taste" is four ounces, so you'll want to pour about a half glass each time. (A standard 12-ounce bottle will serve three.) Instruct everyone to first sniff the beer, then sip it, letting it briefly sit on the tongue before swallowing. Keep in mind: A beer's foam is what allows the full aroma to come through, so instead of tipping the glass as you pour to reduce foam, rest it flat on the table. Any kind of glass is fine, but it's easier to swirl the brew and release its aromas in a bowled, tulip-shape style. (Engert's pick: the Teku glass by Rastal, $12, truebeer.com.) Keep a bucket and a pitcher of water on a side table so that people can empty and rinse their glasses after each tasting. Give each guest one scorecard for every beer. (Download the design shown here.)