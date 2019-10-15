Amazon's Genius New Gift Finder Tool Takes All the Guesswork Out of Shopping This Holiday Season

Image zoom Getty Images

Let’s face it: While the holiday season is dubbed the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be the most stressful when it comes to gift shopping. For those of us who aren’t blessed with a “gifting thumb,” it can be difficult to brainstorm the perfect gifts to get our loved ones. Fortunately, Amazon has made the process easier than ever this year by launching an interactive gift finder tool on its website.

The retail giant’s gift finding tool lets you choose who you’re shopping for, including adult women and men, teens, toddlers, babies, and even kids in specific age groups from four to seven years old and eight to 12 years old. Once you choose who you’re shopping for, Amazon helps you get even more specific with the type of gift you’re looking for by offering category filters.

Depending on the person’s age and gender, you can choose from up to 20 gift categories, including beauty, funny, home and garden, personalized (because you can never go wrong with an engraved cutting board), games and puzzles, and more. There’s even an “interesting finds” category that lets you browse through generally fun and unique picks, like gadgets and pet gifts.

The best part? A majority of the gift options are Prime eligible, which means they can get to your door in two days or less (which can be helpful for those of you last-minute gift shoppers!). And if you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, you’ll want to consider signing up for a free, 30-day membership before the holiday season is in full swing. Not only does being a Prime member come in handy with speedy shipping, but with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, a Prime membership can help you gain early access to Amazon-exclusive deals and discounts.

Plus, Amazon even offers gift wrapping options at checkout, starting at just $3.49. So basically, you’ll barely have to lift a finger this year if you do your gift shopping on the retail giant thanks to its handy Gift Finder — talk about a merry Christmas!