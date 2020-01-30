20 Easter Gifts for Adults That Won’t Cost You More Than $50
Because grownups deserve to get in on the gifting fun, too!
With brunch cocktails, Easter games, and thoughtful gifts all geared towards grown-ups, there’s plenty of fun to be had by the adults at Easter this year.
Treat yourself, or your friends and family, to one of these Easter basket stuffers or gift ideas. Since most of them come from Amazon, you can get ‘em shipped for free and super fast (hello, last-minute shoppers!) thanks to the retailer’s complimentary shipping for Prime members (also available for anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial). Simply grab a personalized basket or some springy wrapping paper, and you’ll have everything you need to spread some Easter cheer.
1
Urban Accents Get Poppin’ Snack Attack Gift Set
Pair this with a newly released movie and you’ve got the makings of the perfect family or date night at home. Plus, these tasty toppings also add delicious flavor to chips, nuts, pretzels, potatoes, and more.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
2
Easter Dog Bandanas
Ensure that everyone in the family can get in on the festive fun this Easter with these printed pet bandanas.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
3
Paddywax Rosewood and Patchouli Candle
This pretty vessel is simply too beautiful to part with, which is why we recommend removing any leftover wax once you’ve burned through the candle and using it as a tabletop container for odds and ends.
To buy: $16 (was $17), amazon.com.
4
Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Gift Set
If you’re going to go the chocolate route, make it something extra decadent, like this giant hazelnut treats.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
5
Vahdam Tea Assorted Tea Gift Set
This pretty set features three flavorful brews—Earl Grey Masala Chai, Saffron Masala Chai, and Sweet Himalayan Detox Green Tea—that earned Oprah’s seal of approval, so you know it’s got to be good!
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
6
Yeti Rambler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug With Lid
Coffee drinkers, tea lovers, and anyone who lives life on the go will appreciate this colorful mug designed to keep beverages hot or cold for hours. And unlike other options on the market, this piece is dishwasher safe.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
7
Ban.Do Women’s Just Chill Out Insulated Cooler Tote
Perfect for spring’s most popular outdoor activities (picnics, barbecues, beach days, and baseball games, to name a few), this cooler bag is cute and easy to carry around.
To buy: $34, amazon.com.
8
Leather Phone Stick On Card Holder and Wallet
Anyone who has a smart phone will love this handy card case, which adheres to the back of a phone and makes it easy to keep essentials on hand. Get it in pretty pink, purple, or more masculine black and brown.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
9
Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Box
All of the women in your life will get so much use out of this compact travel case—especially on their upcoming spring break trips and summer getaways.
To buy: $11, amazon.com.
10
The Lovely Tote Co. Women’s Straw Crossbody Bag
A straw tote feels fresh and fun for events like graduation parties, weddings, and more.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
11
Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa
Anyone and everyone will love receiving this smart speaker that doubles as a smart home hub. They’ll find endless ways to use the Alexa-powered streaming and entertainment device in any room of their home.
To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com.
12
Grace and Stella Bath Bombs Gift Set
Ideal for the host who worked hard to prepare the perfect Easter, this bath bomb set will encourage them to set aside some “me” time.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
13
Stonewall Kitchen Birch Breakfast Gift Basket
With farmhouse pancake and waffle mix, maple syrup, and blueberry jam, this delicious gift set includes everything recipients need to whip up brunch right at home.
To buy: $40, amazon.com.
14
Small Leather Wallet
This sleek unisex wallet, which comes in 40 versatile colors, has enough pockets and compartments to house everything. And despite it’s under-$20 price tag, this leather wallet looks anything but cheap.
To buy: $17, amazon.com.
15
Burt’s Bees Classics Gift Set
Bring the spa to them with this collection of pampering goodies, which includes nourishing moisturizers and lotions for lips, hands, and feet. Sandal season is right around the corner, after all!
To buy: $24, amazon.com.
16
Womens Cute Print Tee Short Pajama Set
Make her laugh with these punny pajamas that are as cozy as they are cute.
To buy: $13-$20, amazon.com.
17
Tcl Mtro Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
With built-in noise isolation technology and comfy ear cushions, these wireless headphones make it easy to stream music, podcasts, and all sorts of entertainment cord-free for hours.
To buy: $30 (was $40), amazon.com.
18
Tile Key Phone Anything Finder One Pack
Attach it to keys, glasses, wallets, or anything else worth keeping tabs on—this trackable tile ensures misplaced items won’t be gone for long.
To buy: $18 (was $35), amazon.com.
19
Sticky Toffee Oven Mitt and Kitchen Dish Towel Set
Because everyone could use a fresh set of dish towels! Choose from cheerful brights like yellow and green to softer hues like gray and navy.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
20
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
While your phone is great for grabbing photos on the fly, sometimes it’s nice to have an old-school camera around to capture special moments on film. Set this out at your next family gathering or party, and you’re bound to get some fun snaps.
To buy: $49 (was $52); amazon.com.