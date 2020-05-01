Home for the Holidays

From organizing tricks and decorating shortcuts to menu planning ideas and cooking tricks, here's everything you'll need to pull off festive—and stress-free—holiday celebrations all year round. This month: our guide to throwing a dinner party during a pandemic.

Good, Clean Fun

Potlucks Are on Pause—Here’s How to Serve Individual Portions (Without Driving Yourself Insane) This Summer

Safety first, folks.
9 New Trader Joe’s Products That’ll Make (Socially Distanced) Summer Entertaining a Breeze

Prepare to impulse buy.
How to Safely Host Guests This Summer

Here's how to socialize while social distancing.
Cleanliness Is So Important Right Now—Here's How to Wash Fruits and Vegetables Properly

Though the FDA says there is no evidence of food or its packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19, it's always important to thoroughly wash produce to prevent the spread of foodborne illness.
43 Fun Things to Do This Summer While You’re Social Distancing

Have a ball this summer in spite of coronavirus.
23 Amazing Gift Ideas That Don’t Cost a Thing

These budget-friendly gifts are just as thoughtful (if not more so) than a big-time splurge—and you don’t have to be a crafting whiz to make them.
Food Safety First

Is It Safe to Go to the Grocery Store? Here’s How to Shop Safely During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Experts say delivery services are probably a safer option, but if you have to go shopping yourself, follow this protocol.
The Safety Precautions You Should Take When Returning to Restaurants, According to Medical Professionals

FYI, the CDC and doctors agree that wearing a mask is a nonnegotiable.
Don’t Let Egg Shortages and Quarantine Ruin Your Easter Fun This Year—Here’s How You Can Still Celebrate

Trader Joe’s, Target, and More Grocery Stores Will Close on Easter to Give Employees a Much-Deserved Day Off

How to Plan an Epic Kid’s Birthday Party During Social Distancing

11 Practical, Helpful Gift Ideas for a Quarantined, Sick, or Injured Friend or Family Member

Say Goodbye to Big Batch Booze

How to Make 12 Easy Cocktails With Just 2 Ingredients—Because, Quarantine

“During a crisis, a cocktail hour can be almost any hour." - Ina Garten

