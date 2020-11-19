The Best Christmas Cocktails to Pair With Your Favorite Holiday Movies
Whip up a batch (or a single cocktail) and make your traditional holiday binge watch even more festive.
If your holiday season isn't complete without watching the Grinch's heart grow three sizes, George Bailey run jubilantly through the streets of Bedford Falls, or Charlie Brown pick the perfectly imperfect tree, you can add a new twist to your tradition—a signature cocktail that's just right for sipping with your favorite Christmas special.
Fortunately, these Christmas cocktails are super easy to make, so you can whip one up during a commercial break and be ready to sip when the show starts up again.
The angel Clarence asks for a “mulled wine, heavy on the cinnamon, and light on the cloves” when he takes George Bailey on the road to redemption in the holiday classic. So that seems like the perfect addition to your viewing party. Our Sweet-and-Spicy Mulled Wine features peppercorns—and there isn’t a clove to be found.
The Dr. Seuss Christmas classic needs something green and just a little bit spicy (just like the Grinch himself). The Deviled Margarita, with its hint of cayenne, is the perfect cocktail for when you’re feeling a bit Grinchy. (An upside-down strawberry garnish on the edge will help it look like the Grinch in Santa thief mode.)
For one of the most traditional Christmas movies, you can’t beat one of the most traditional holiday cocktails—eggnog. (And you don’t need to spend all day putting it together with an easy blender Eggnog.)
The elves might consider candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup to be the four main food groups, but you don't have to pick something super-sweet to go with this movie. Instead, add Buddy’s beloved maple syrup in lieu of simple syrup in your favorite cocktail to deliver a tasty twist perfect for Elf. Try the swap in a sparkling Amaretto Sour.
For this bubbly and very British celebration of love in its many forms, what’s more perfect than the equally British (and bubbly!) Pimm’s Royale?
You may feel a little nostalgic when you watch Charlie Brown find the meaning of Christmas (for what feels like the millionth time)—so pick a boozy hot chocolate. The Buzzy Peppermint Mocha version can pay homage to Peppermint Patty at the same time.
Combine the hokey Christmas-loving Clark Griswold with the hillbilly vibe of Cousin Eddie, and there’s only one perfect cocktail: Tavour’s gingery-sweet Gingerbread Beer-tini, made with brown ale and coffee. (Trust us: You’ll like it.)
Keep it light when you're binging fun and fizzy romantic comedies. Try this Sparkling Rose Cocktail, a bubbly concoction of sparkling wine, grapefruit juice, and rose water.
In honor of Ralphie's beloved Red Ryder BB gun, try this crimson-hued Holiday Negroni. (Imagine how his dad might mangle that name, given his pronunciation of fragile.)
When you're catching the Rankin-Bass animated classic about Santa's reindeer MVP, you'll want to sip on a kicked-up version of the classic sidecar cocktail, from Brooklyn cocktail house Leyenda. The sugared rim and holiday spices give the citrusy cocktail extra holiday flavor.
For this ubertraditional holiday classic, you need a cocktail that's equally traditional—like the creamy, coffee goodness of a White Russian.