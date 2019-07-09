Christmas in July Is an Actual Thing—Here's What to Buy Right Now
In the middle of summer, the last thing on your mind is decking the halls—but massive Christmas in July sales will definitely have you changing your tune.
If you're an early Christmas shopper, listen up: right now is your time to snag some serious deals. Yes, right now, when you're alternately cranking up the AC and planning trips to the beach, some of your favorite retailers are having their biggest sales of the year—and savvy consumers are taking advantage of major discounts to stock up for the holidays.
Over the years, Christmas in July grew from an annual tradition of celebrating the holidays at the mid-year mark to a giant retail concept. Now, everything from electronics and appliances to clothing and accessories are massively discounted at Macy's, Nordstrom, and Target, making Christmas shopping ideal during the dog days. Of course, you could wait till Black Friday or Cyber Monday—but with discounts like these, why would you?
RELATED: 7 Ways to Plan Ahead for Christmas Now—and Have a Stress-Free Holiday Later
We've scoured the summer's biggest Christmas in July sales and picked the best deals on the perfect gifts for family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and beyond. You'd better watch out—July is about to make your December a whole lot more manageable.
1
Christmas Gifts for Under the Tree
Santa Claus may be coming to town, but you're the one responsible for bestowing gifts to your nearest and dearest this December. Keep your family merry—and your wallet happy—by stocking up on on our big-ticket Christmas in July gift ideas from summer's hottest sales.
Nook Tablet 7": Give the gift of e-reading with Barnes and Noble's 7-inch Nook tablet, right now on sale for $10 off. Go the extra mile by loading it up with a few titles before wrapping it—more than a million digital books are also available for $5 each.
To buy: $50; barnesandnoble.com.
HealthyFry Air Fryer: This hardworking machine does everything a deep fryer would do, but without gobs of oil. It can also bake, roast, and grill—and fast!
To buy: $100; surlatable.com.
MVMT Leather Strap Watch: Upgrade his wristwatch with this modern, minimalist version that can be dressed up or down, and worn every day.
To buy: $84; nordstrom.com.
2
Christmas Stocking Stuffers
Good things come in small packages, and that adage is extra true when it comes to the goodies hiding inside a Christmas stocking. There's just something magical about a "bonus gift." The only thing that could make it more exciting is scoring major deals on stocking stuffers in July.
Kate Spade New York Leather Wristlet: Let her stash her cash and cards in style with an eye-catching wallet that's roomy enough for the essentials.
To buy: $47; macys.com.
Casetify Confetti Phone Case: Upgrade any phone with this hard-shell case that features an impact-absorbing exterior to safeguard against cracks.
To buy: $22; nordstrom.com.
SK-II Facial Treatment Masks: There's a reason these moisture-boosting sheet masks are top-rated among shoppers. Each mask leaves skin visibly more radiant, making this a skincare investment that's well worth the splurge.
To buy: $139 for 10; macys.com.
3
White Elephant Gifts
Yankee Swap, Dirty Santa, White Elephant—whatever you call it, it means you probably work in an office, and your office has a holiday party, and that holiday party requires that you bring one gift at a reasonable price point that any colleague would love. Here are some great options to stock up on now, so you don't have to think about it later.
Ban.do Amigo Circle Bag: The perfect practical accessory, this punchy crossbody bag is a cute way to make a statement without spending a good portion of your paycheck.
To buy: $47; bando.com.
S'ip by S'well Takeaway Tumbler: Let them sip away all from this 24-ounce insulated tumbler by S'well. It has a easy-to-clean lid and removable straw for desk-side practicality.
To buy: $20; target.com.
Serene House Portable Aroma Diffuser: Your coworker will be excited to punch the clock if it means coming home to this relaxing, top-rated electric device that makes their space smell sweet.
To buy: $23; amazon.com.
4
Christmas Gifts that Deliver
Unfortunately it's hard to spend the holidays with everyone you love. And while they're always on your mind, you've got plenty of other things on the brain come the holiday season. But you can buy their gifts ahead of time—especially these big-ticket items that are bound to impress.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer: Walmart is having a mega sale on KitchenAid stand mixers, and one of the best scores is this colorful classic that you can order now for the holidays.
To buy: $280; walmart.com.
Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum: Looking for a reliable gift family and friends will actually use on the regular? Opt for this top-rated essential that makes household clean up a breeze.
To buy: $190; walmart.com.
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones: Give a gift that's practical for bustling offices and long commutes, like these noise-cancelling headphones are currently marked down for half the original price.
To buy: $179; amazon.com.
5
Evergreen Christmas Gifts Under $50
You can never predict who will find their way into town—or even into your home during a holiday celebration. Cousins, neighbors, and out-of-town friends all seem to pop up around the holiday season. Likewise, you might be spontaneously invited to a holiday party without enough notice to shop for a gift. Take advantage of the Christmas in July sales and keep these affordable items wrapped in your closet to grab in the event of a holiday emergency.
Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Set: This trio of coconut wax candles mixed with essential oils and a natural wick, and encased in beautiful mosaic tins, is beloved by more than 100 reviewers on Nordstrom.com.
To buy: $18; nordstrom.com.
Kendra Scott Tansy Pendant Necklace: The great thing about this gift is it's delicate enough for everyday wear and versatile enough to coordinate with any outfit, so it appeals to an array of potential giftees.
To buy: $50; kendrascott.com.
Waffle Plush Throw Blanket: If the five-star reviewers are any indication, your visitor or host will be thrilled to snuggle up in this plush, cozy blanket, available in four colors.
To buy: $25; nordstrom.com.