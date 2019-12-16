I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the Holiday Gifts I’m Buying for My Family

Image zoom amazon.com

If you’re behind on your holiday shopping, you’re not alone. Even the most proactive and organized type-A shoppers (ahem, me) always leave some gift-buying until the last minute. Blame it on choice overload (I often overthink my selection) or gifting FOMO (“Maybe I’ll find something better if I keep looking?”), but either way, I’m always wrapping up my Christmas prep at the eleventh hour.

To unburden myself, I decided—long before I landed my dream job as an ecommerce reporter—that it was time to make the most of my Prime membership and do all of my Christmas shopping on Amazon. With free two-day shipping included with most products, tons of early Christmas sales, and a massive selection of items, shopping on Amazon is infinitely less stressful. (Non-members can test out all of these perks by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.)

To make your online shopping venture more enjoyable (and festive!), I suggest brewing a big cup of hot cocoa, playing some holiday music, and treating yourself to a little something once you’ve settled on your selections for everyone else. Once you’re set up to tackle the remainder of your shopping list, read on for all of the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can still get on Amazon, including everything I’m gifting from Amazon this year. Family and friends: spoilers ahead!

For my mom: iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum

My mother, a cleaning fiend who makes Monica Geller seem low-key, will love this handy helper. While there are plenty of newer models on the market, this affordable version has all of the basic features for cleaning hardwood, carpet, and tile flooring, and it won’t blow my entire shopping budget. Not in the market to shell out $200+ for a holiday gift? Ecovacs’ robot vacuum is currently more than 50 percent off, down to just $135.

To buy: $220 (was $250); amazon.com.

For my uncle: Goodthreads Men’s Sherpa Fleece Vest

Anyone who loves cozy clothes will want to receive this comfy yet stylish teddy bear vest, which is great for layering. This versatile vest is perfect for running errands, hanging out at home, and heading out to a casual get-together with friends, so I know my uncle will reach for it all the time.

To buy: $34–$40; amazon.com.

For my other uncle: Embark Dog DNA Test and Breed Identification Kit

Dog lovers, like my uncle who recently adopted a mutt from a shelter, will get so much joy out of this DNA testing kit. Results usually come back within two to four weeks, and recipients can easily upgrade their kit if they want more info about their pup’s health risks and genetic conditions.

To buy: $100; amazon.com.

For my brother: Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

If you know someone who simply can’t function until they’ve had their morning coffee (that’s my brother!), then this sleek little machine, which whips up barista-quality espresso and coffee drinks, is for them. This giftable bundle comes with a variety of capsules, allowing recipients to try several different blends as soon as they open it.

To buy: $100 (was $199); amazon.com.

For my grandparents: Fire TV Cube Ultra HD 4K Streaming Media Player

My grandpa, who uses the Echo Show I gave him every day, will get a kick out of using Alexa to power the television. And since it also comes with access to every major streaming platform (in 4K Ultra HD, no less), it’s an affordable way to upgrade an existing unit without shelling out hundreds (or thousands) of dollars for a new TV. Anyone who loves their Echo and other Amazon devices will also appreciate this little gadget.

To buy: $90; amazon.com.

For my best friend: Rifle Paper Co. 2020 World Traveler Calendar

While this won’t completely satisfy her wanderlust, I have a feeling this cute calendar with city prints in Rifle Paper Co.’s signature style will remind my dear friend and avid traveler of her past trips—and make her even more excited about upcoming getaways. The brand’s gorgeous 2020 planner is another great gift idea for people who love to dream up big plans.

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

For my Secret Santa: Spiceology Premium Popcorn Seasoning Set

Whether you’re participating in a white elephant, Secret Santa, or Pollyanna gift exchange, you simply can’t go wrong with this crowd-pleasing popcorn seasoning gift set. Kids and grown-ups alike will love these fun flavors, which are an easy and healthy way to add a little zest to homemade popcorn. You can use them to spice up other foods and snacks, too.

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

For me: Yeti Rambler Insulated Mug

Reward yourself for a job well done once you’ve finished your holiday shopping with a little treat, like this durable and sweat-proof mug (I see you, fellow caffeine addicts!). Designed to keep brews hot for hours, this little mug is an eco-friendly way to savor every drop of your favorite coffee shop beverage or homemade drink.

To buy: $25; amazon.com.