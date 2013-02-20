Now you see it, now you don't. Let the kids create their own easy-to-assemble cards.

What You Need

Paper stock (red and black)

Red envelopes

Markers

Scissors

Red glitter tape ($4 for 3 yards, paper-source.com)



1. Trace a bunny on the white paper stock. Cut out the shape. Write details of the party. Let kids color the ears, nose, mouth.

2. Cut out a hat on the black paper. Glue together.

3. Adhere the red glitter ribbon to the hat (as shown in the photo)