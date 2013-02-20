Birthday Party Theme: Magic
Party Planning Tricks
The Invitation
The MVP of any magic-themed bash is the rabbit (sorry, Birthday Girl!). Skip the store-bought invites and have the kids make their own. Get the how-tos here.
Credits:
Dresses by Oscar de la Renta.
The Party Scene
When it comes to throwing a low-fuss fete, focus on the necessary props. In other words, save the party crowns and the horns for another celebration. Greet guests with top hats, capes, and wands. Magic dust is an excellent accessory to have on hand. Trust us, it's well worth the extra cleanup. (Learn how to make your own confetti.)
Credits:
Mimivail dress, mimivail.com.
Child's top hat, orientaltrading.com.
Magic wand, orientaltrading.com.
The Games
Introducing the new and improved (and indoor–approved) bean bag toss. Cue the rabbit. Find out how to play here.
Credits:
Mimivail dress, mimivail.com.
The Entertainment
Hiring real talent? Amateur hosting mistake. You might be surprised by the mini magicians who have appeared on your guest list. This talented little guy has a knack for hiding—and finding—all of those vanishing balls.
How To: Make the Invite
Now you see it, now you don't. Let the kids create their own easy-to-assemble cards.
What You Need
Paper stock (red and black)
Red envelopes
Markers
Scissors
Red glitter tape ($4 for 3 yards, paper-source.com)
1. Trace a bunny on the white paper stock. Cut out the shape. Write details of the party. Let kids color the ears, nose, mouth.
2. Cut out a hat on the black paper. Glue together.
3. Adhere the red glitter ribbon to the hat (as shown in the photo)
How To: Set the Party Table
A brilliant tablescape revolves around a simple, bright palette. After you've chosen your colors (turquoise and cherry red), toss on the necessary props (stars! coins! confetti!).
How To: Play Rabbit Toss
An oh-so-simple game that'll keep both the young (and the young-at-heart) entertained for hours.
What You Need
Mini stuffed rabbits (Have at least 8-10 on hand because these creatures magically disappear.)
Top hat
Tape
1. Place a piece of tape on the floor so the kids can keep track of where to stand. Set the hat 6 to 8 feet from the line.
2. Let the kids take turns tossing the rabbit into the hat. Each child gets three tosses per turn.
How To: Keep Kids Entertained
From the floating card to the instant flower, there are plenty of tricks that are bound to keep the kids sticking around well beyond the party end time. (You might want to brush up on your "Abracadabra!" and "Ala kazam!" before the guests arrive.)