How to Plan an Epic Kid’s Birthday Party During Social Distancing

It helps to have some kind of activity for the day, whether it’s as simple as gathering friends via Zoom for happy birthday wishes, or hiring someone to do an online cooking class with a group of friends like the ones offered by kids cooking school The Kids’ Table. Neukom suggests telling friends to buy a frozen pizza and all setting the oven at the same time, so kids can enjoy pizza over Zoom. You could also set up karaoke for free through Stingray and perform over Google hangouts, FaceTime or Zoom. Or create a Spotify playlist and play freeze dance. You can also wrap little gifts around the house or ask neighbors to put up happy birthday signs in their windows and go on a walk to find them.