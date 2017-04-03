This Little Girl Had an Epic Costco-Themed Birthday Party

Some kids might opt for a birthday party featuring their favorite animated movie or TV show (think Frozen, Thomas the Tank Engine, or Hello Kitty). But this little girl’s birthday party might be the most unique one yet. When it was time to choose a theme for her fifth birthday party, Kimber Walker requested a “Costco” theme.

Yes, that’s right—Kimber is such a fan of the mega warehouse chain (which sells just about everything from frozen snacks to electronics to clothing) that she asked for her mom to recreate the store experience in their own house for the party. “She chose to do the Costco party, because she said ‘it has cool stuff, free samples, pizza, and a piano’—I’m not sure about the piano,” Niki Walker, Kimber’s mom, told RealSimple.com.

For the party, the house was “decorated” like a Costco store, complete with food samples (everyone’s favorite), a shopping area with items to buy, and a cash register. Niki also set up an “Employee of the Month” photo backdrop to take pictures and an area to make membership cards, which you know are mandatory to enter any Costco location. She also printed out fake money with Kimber’s face on it, so guests could “purchase” items from the Costco.

In addition to the always popular samples, there was also the famous Costco pizza and a chocolate birthday cake (decorated with the logo and “Employee of the Month… 5 Years of Service”).