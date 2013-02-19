Birthday Party Theme: Stripes
Party Planning Pointers
Any seasoned host will tell you that planning a party can be just as much fun as attending one—if you know a few shortcuts, that is. For starters, pick a theme that’ll appeal to the masses. This season we’re calling for cheery details: Cue the bright stripes. Prepare to find fast, foolproof, and surprising ideas for invites, decor, and more.
The Invitation
Spread the word in a colorfully charming style by mixing it up. Lemon or lime. Vertical or horizontal. Start setting the tone for a joyful celebration with invites that are packed with punch.
The Table
The sweetest part of this celebration is the all-hands-on-deck set-up. Start with a white tablecloth (paper or plastic covering will work) and add stripes, which you can make with colorful tape. When it comes to the tableware, paper goods are a no-fuss must.
Tableware, shopsweetlulu.com.
The Party Props
Want to be king (or queen) of the party? Get in line. These easy-to-make crowns, which require a quick stop at the craft store, will have the whole party looking like royalty.
Sassy stripes paper, orientaltrading.com.
The Activities
Let the kids decorate their own treasure boxes, which they can fill with a grab bag’s worth of surprises on the way home. Start with a plain white box (available at craft stores) and let them run loose with rolls of colorful tape.
Washi tape, happytape.com.
The Goodies
Striped paper straws are a party staple that are bound to hang around. Especially since they’re now accessories. Make these fun-to-wear necklaces by cutting the straws into pieces and stringing together.