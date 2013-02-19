Birthday Party Theme: Stripes

By Krissy Tiglias
Updated June 24, 2018
Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey
Celebrations can happen at any time and in any place, with groups large or small. In fact, some of the most memorable celebrations require no forethought and really no work at all. The trick is to plan without actually knowing you're doing it. Impossible? Not if you rely on a simple theme that comes oh-so-naturally to you and your kids. Need some ideas? Enter into the bright and colorful world of stripes.
Party Planning Pointers

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Any seasoned host will tell you that planning a party can be just as much fun as attending one—if you know a few shortcuts, that is. For starters, pick a theme that’ll appeal to the masses. This season we’re calling for cheery details: Cue the bright stripes. Prepare to find fast, foolproof, and surprising ideas for invites, decor, and more.

The Invitation

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Spread the word in a colorfully charming style by mixing it up. Lemon or lime. Vertical or horizontal. Start setting the tone for a joyful celebration with invites that are packed with punch.

The Table

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

The sweetest part of this celebration is the all-hands-on-deck set-up. Start with a white tablecloth (paper or plastic covering will work) and add stripes, which you can make with colorful tape. When it comes to the tableware, paper goods are a no-fuss must.

Tableware, shopsweetlulu.com.

The Party Props

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Want to be king (or queen) of the party? Get in line. These easy-to-make crowns, which require a quick stop at the craft store, will have the whole party looking like royalty.

Sassy stripes paper, orientaltrading.com.

The Activities

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Let the kids decorate their own treasure boxes, which they can fill with a grab bag’s worth of surprises on the way home. Start with a plain white box (available at craft stores) and let them run loose with rolls of colorful tape.

Washi tape, happytape.com.

The Goodies

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Striped paper straws are a party staple that are bound to hang around. Especially since they’re now accessories. Make these fun-to-wear necklaces by cutting the straws into pieces and stringing together.

The Treats

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey
By Krissy Tiglias