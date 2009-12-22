26 Beautiful DIY Table Setting Ideas for the Holidays
Deborah Jaffe
A gallery of elegant table-topping ideas to enhance any occasion.
Fill tiny tin cups with fresh-cut blooms and place at each setting for sweet-smelling ambience.
Deborah Jaffe
Start with a design theme (like cozy and rustic, complete with “log cabin”), then follow it through with all the elements―including napkins, centerpieces, and tablecloth.
Anita Calero
Deborah Jaffe
Natural elements can be surprising additions, whether as centerpieces or tucked into a pretty ribbon fastening the silverware.
Michael Paul
A whiteboard makes a clever charger-slash–place card―not to mention the perfect receptacle for dinnertime doodling.
Lucas Allen
Look to the craft store for inexpensive decorating materials, like red felt rectangles used as place mats, and matching lengths of ribbon.
Lucas Allen
Scatter votive candles about the table to set the mood simply.
Getty Images
For an eye-catching place setting, rest a bold colored napkin in between stacked white dinner and salad plates.
Francois Dischinger
Even a casual setting can have a hint of drama, here supplied by geometric-patterned salad plates.
Jonny Valiant
Refreshingly different place cards for summertime entertainment: personalized flags anchored in zesty limes.
Anita Calero
A pretty table runner laid down the length of a table can serve as both decoration and place mats.
Francois Dischinger
Get playful with seating arrangements by using alphabet magnets to mark each guest’s spot.
Formula Z/S
Awning-striped “menus” add a bright, summery note.
Anita Calero
Plastic place card holders are a good low-cost investment for future parties.
Lucas Allen
Cut chalkboard paper into place mat–size pieces―and be sure to provide each guest with chalk.
Anita Calero
Ideal for windy outdoor dining, printed rubber bands prettily secure napkins and silverware to plates.
Anita Calero
Sum up the evening for your guests in fun and imaginative make-your-own place mats.
Lucas Allen
Make place cards that are favors too, like this one using an inexpensive seed packet.
Lucas Allen
Even on its own, a splashy place mat creates an interesting setting.
Francois Dischinger
A generously sized place mat in a graphic pattern serves up visual interest in a minimal arrangement.
David Prince
Surprise guests with small treats that act as both placeholders and favors.
Anita Calero
For a little French-bistro flair, turn a colorful dish towel into a shared place mat.
Antonis Achilleos
A properly set table has an array of glasses―one for water, one for white wine, one for red.
Jonny Valiant
Use stamps to mark card stock with pretty designs for an instant place card solution.
Marcus Nilsson
Simple variations on a color are an easy way to pull together a table.
David Prince
A combination of florals―a pretty quilt repurposed as a tablecloth; dinnerware; and straight-from-the-garden blooms―turn an outdoor dinner party into a lush affair.
Anita Calero