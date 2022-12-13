12 Sparkly Pairs of Shoes to Add a Little Something Extra to Your Holiday Outfits, Under $150

The holidays are upon us and there’s no better way to get into the spirit than with some fun and festive fashion. You may already have your ugly Christmas sweaters and holiday-ready dresses in mind for each of those upcoming parties, but what about your shoes? As Marilyn Monroe once said, “Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world.”

Whether you’re outfit planning for a family gathering or thinking ahead to New Years Eve, you can’t go wrong with a pair of sparkly shoes. This stylish and attention-grabbing type of footwear is one of the easiest ways to feel like you’re ready to celebrate without doing much work. All you have to do is slip your feet into these shoes, heels, or slippers, and let them do the talking.

Keep on reading for a list of our favorite pairs of sparkly shoes to add some extra holiday flare to your wardrobe this season all under $150 at Nordstrom.

Best Sparkly Shoes Under $150 at Nordstrom

For those who love to make an entrance, consider these crystal booties from Betsey Johnson that are available at Nordstrom for $119. Covered in shiny crystals, these boots make a statement wherever you step foot. The 3.5 inch heel provides some extra height and stability thanks to the block-style while creating the appearance of longer legs. The best part? They are available in a variety of colors including red and silver making them the perfect shoes for the holiday season. Shoppers say they are “perfect for anyone who loves some sparkle.”

If you’re more of a fan of subtle sparkle with a decorative statement piece, then you’ll want to look at these slingback kitten-heel pumps from J. Renée. This low-heel pair has a memory foam footbed for optimal comfort and support while a voluminous green bow rests right on top of the toe. According to shoppers, these “elegant and comfortable” shoes look reminiscent of a gift you’d open up on Christmas morning, making them a one-of-a-kind pair.

For those who’d rather cuddle up under a blanket to watch a Christmas movie than head out into the cold to a big gathering, look no further than these Ugg slippers. Made from leather and a plush wool blend, these slippers are designed to feel like shearling and provide a soft place for your feet to rest after a long day. They’re available in a light blue color reminiscent of a winter wonderland, and if you do happen to venture out in them, shoppers say they receive “lots of compliments.”

If you’re headed to a holiday 5K or need some new running shoes, then look no further than this holiday pair from Brooks Running. The springy foam midsole creates an effortless bounce with every stride and makes running a breeze. Plus, the red and white color palette is perfect for the holiday season so you can get around in style.

Shop these styles and more at Nordstrom for all your holiday plans.

