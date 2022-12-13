12 Sparkly Pairs of Shoes to Add a Little Something Extra to Your Holiday Outfits, Under $150

Standout styles from Betsey Johnson, Birdies, Sam Edelman, and more.

By
Casey Clark
casey-clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a freelance writer at Real Simple who covers beauty and style. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in Allure, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Stylecaster, and more from a queer-centric, plus-size perspective. She's constantly working to debunk beauty myths, test trends, and review the hottest products. Prior to writing, she graduated from Hofstra University magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 07:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Holiday Shoes Roundup Tout
Photo:

Nordstrom

The holidays are upon us and there’s no better way to get into the spirit than with some fun and festive fashion. You may already have your ugly Christmas sweaters and holiday-ready dresses in mind for each of those upcoming parties, but what about your shoes? As Marilyn Monroe once said, “Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world.” 

Whether you’re outfit planning for a family gathering or thinking ahead to New Years Eve, you can’t go wrong with a pair of sparkly shoes. This stylish and attention-grabbing type of footwear is one of the easiest ways to feel like you’re ready to celebrate without doing much work. All you have to do is slip your feet into these shoes, heels, or slippers, and let them do the talking. 

Keep on reading for a list of our favorite pairs of sparkly shoes to add some extra holiday flare to your wardrobe this season all under $150 at Nordstrom.

Best Sparkly Shoes Under $150 at Nordstrom

Cady Crystal PavÃ© Bootie

Nordstrom

To buy: $119; nordstrom.com.

For those who love to make an entrance, consider these crystal booties from Betsey Johnson that are available at Nordstrom for $119. Covered in shiny crystals, these boots make a statement wherever you step foot. The 3.5 inch heel provides some extra height and stability thanks to the block-style while creating the appearance of longer legs. The best part? They are available in a variety of colors including red and silver making them the perfect shoes for the holiday season. Shoppers say they are “perfect for anyone who loves some sparkle.”

Yazmine Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

Nordstrom

To buy: $100; nordstrom.com.

If you’re more of a fan of subtle sparkle with a decorative statement piece, then you’ll want to look at these slingback kitten-heel pumps from J. Renée. This low-heel pair has a memory foam footbed for optimal comfort and support while a voluminous green bow rests right on top of the toe. According to shoppers, these “elegant and comfortable” shoes look reminiscent of a gift you’d open up on Christmas morning, making them a one-of-a-kind pair.

Scuffette II Chunky Sequin Slipper

Nordstrom

To buy: $105; nordstrom.com.

For those who’d rather cuddle up under a blanket to watch a Christmas movie than head out into the cold to a big gathering, look no further than these Ugg slippers. Made from leather and a plush wool blend, these slippers are designed to feel like shearling and provide a soft place for your feet to rest after a long day. They’re available in a light blue color reminiscent of a winter wonderland, and if you do happen to venture out in them, shoppers say they receive “lots of compliments.” 

Levitate 6 Running Shoe

Nordstrom

To buy: $150; nordstrom.com.

If you’re headed to a holiday 5K or need some new running shoes, then look no further than this holiday pair from Brooks Running. The springy foam midsole creates an effortless bounce with every stride and makes running a breeze. Plus, the red and white color palette is perfect for the holiday season so you can get around in style. 

Shop these styles and more at Nordstrom for all your holiday plans. 

Starling Flat

Nordstrom

To buy: From $98; nordstrom.com.

Crazed Sequin Boot

Nordstrom

To buy: $120; nordstrom.com.

Loraine Glitz Rhinestone Bit Loafer

Nordstrom

To buy: $100 (was $150); nordstrom.com.

The Dellilah Pointed Toe Pump

Nordstrom

To buy: 69 (was $98); nordstrom.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week
leather pants
There’s Still Time to Shop Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale, and These Are Our Favorite Deals
Macy's Dress Tout
Macy's Dropped New Deals on Designer Party Dresses Fit for Holiday Gatherings, and Our Faves Are Under $100
Shearling Shoes Tout
10 Shearling Boots, Shoes, and Slippers That’ll Keep Your Toes Warm This Winter—All Under $100
The 12 Best Slippers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The 12 Best Slippers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Everlane sale tout
Everlane’s Extended Cyber Week Sale Includes Its Popular Cashmere Pieces, and Prices Start at $30
Pantone roundup tout
Match Pantone’s Magentaverse With These 14 Fashion and Beauty Products
Madewell Women's Cotton Cuffed Beanie tout
Don’t Spend a Fortune on Presents—Shop These Luxury Fashion and Home Gifts for Under $50
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt tout
Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale Is Here, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 55% Off
Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Maxi Puffer Coat tout
Upgrade Your Parka This Holiday Season With These Warm and Cozy Picks Up to 73% Off
Last-Minute Target Gifts
There’s Still Time to Buy Last-Minute Gifts With These Under-$25 Finds From Target
hats
14 Holiday Gift Deals You Can Score This Black Friday—All for Under $50
macys-faux-fur-finds-tout
11 Luxe and Cozy Faux-Fur Finds We're Shopping From This Two-Day Sale—Up to 62% Off
Christmas decor with rustic details
Make Your Entryway Warm and Festive With These Cute Holiday Decor Pieces on Amazon Starting at $14
Early Black Friday Editor Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Black Friday Sale