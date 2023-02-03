Style Escaping the Cold? Pack This $34 Shopper-Favorite Swimsuit for Your Warm Weather Getaway “This is the best fitting swimsuit I've tried on in years!” By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 12:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew February is the shortest month of the year, but it can cause even the biggest winter fans among us to crave warmer weather and the sun. If you have plans to escape the cold even for a long weekend, one of the best ways to get even more excited is to start gathering things together for your trip. One item you likely haven’t worn for a while is a bathing suit. So, if you find you need to add a new suit to your collection, check out this shopper-favorite style that’s only $34. The Hilor twist one-piece swimsuit is ready for your next trip to the water. It’s made from 82 percent nylon and 18 percent spandex for a fit you can move in, and it’s fully lined for extra peace of mind. Plus, it’s available in a staggering 31 colors and patterns in sizes 6 to 18. And shoppers have weighed in about how much they like it, giving it nearly 1,300 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews. To buy: $34; amazon.com. “This is the best fitting swimsuit I've tried on in years,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I LOVE this suit and tell everyone who compliments it to buy it,” shared another shopper who praised the suit’s “amazing fit” that offers “great support.” The ruched one-piece swimsuit has adjustable straps so you can find your perfect fit. Plus, you won’t have to worry about constantly fixing removable bra pads because the ones in this suit are sewn in. The only thing to keep in mind is to take a peek at the brand’s sizing guide before you place your order, as it does note that the one-piece runs small. Amazon To buy: $34; amazon.com. “This bathing suit is one of the best I’ve ever had. It fits like a glove and is made well,” said one reviewer, while another shopper shared that the suit is “very flattering and comfortable” and has “held up well in the pool” without fading. As you dream about your time at the beach, choose your favorite color or pattern, and kickstart your mid-winter fun by picking up the Hilor ruched one-piece swimsuit for just $34. Amazon To buy: $34; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $34; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $34; amazon.com. More Must-Shop Deals I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Are the Hydrating Skincare Picks I’m Using All Winter Long I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and I Can’t Wait to Scoop Up These Spring Tops, Dresses, and Shoes Tula's Editor-Loved, Best-Selling 24-7 Moisture Cream Just Got an 'Intense' Refresh for Winter Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit