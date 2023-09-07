Hillshire Farm Recalls Over 15,000 Pounds of Smoked Sausages Due to Possible Bone Fragment Contamination

Check your refrigerator to see if your sausage needs to be thrown out.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler Bio Photo
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023
hillshire-farm-rope-sausage-smoked-recall
Photo:

Hillshire Farm

Hillshire Farm just recalled a massive amount of product. Due to possible bone fragment contamination, the company pulled more than 15,000 pounds of smoked sausages off shelves. The product is the 14-ounce rope of heat-and-eat Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage made with pork, turkey, and beef, which has a production date of June 14, 2023, and a use-by date of November 11, 2023, along with the following information marked on the package.

  • Establishment number: 756A; Line number: 20; Time of production: 19:00:00 through 21:5
  • Establishment number: 756A; Line number: 21; Time of production: 19:00:00 through 21:59:59

These items were shipped to stores in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

So far, there has been one oral injury in conjunction with the recall, according to a statement from the company.

If you are still trying to determine if your product is the one being recalled, you can verify by viewing the product images on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) site.

HIllshire Farm advises customers to return the recalled product to the point of purchase for a full refund or throw it out immediately. Any questions regarding the recall can be answered through Hillshire Brands’ customer service line at 1-855-382-3101.

This is the latest in a string of recent food recalls for consumers. In the past several weeks, Trader Joe’s recalled six products, including two types of cookies and tamales.

