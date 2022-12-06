Hill House Home’s Pajama Sale Will Cross Off Everyone on Your Holiday Gift List With One Click

You know the feeling: You’ve sat down at your computer, gifting list in hand, determined to get through all your family members, friends, coworkers, neighbors, and oh, you can’t forget the hosts for your holiday soirées. But with all the shiny deals and just-act-now sales, your cart begins to fill with some gifts for yourself too.

Instagram-favorite leisurewear brand Hill House Home, known for its iconic Nap Dress styles, offers a solution: a rare “buy one, gift one” sale on its website that invites you to treat others and yourself with one click of your add to cart button. After all, what’s cuter than matching jammies to ring in the season, whether together or far away?

Hill House Home

To buy: $90; hillhousehome.com.

Many families and couples deck themselves out in identical sleepwear on Christmas Eve, but the Hill House Home sale doesn’t restrict your choices by only providing holiday-focused styles. For this deal, the brand has provided a curated capsule of several seasonless prints and colors across The Long Sleeve Set, The Short Sleeve Set, The All-Gender Pajama Set, and even its The Tiny PJ Set should you be shopping for a little one.

Hill House Home

To buy: $115; hillhousehome.com.

Here’s how the sale works: You’ll check out with your chosen pair, check your email for a unique code, and you’ll forward that information to the friend or family member to whom you’d like to gift the second set.

Hill House Home crafts each sleepwear set from soft interlock cotton made in Portugal, the same material the brand uses for its baby goods—because everyone “deserves to sleep like a baby.” The prints vary from ginghams to florals to snowy mountain peaks, each relaying the timeless aesthetic that defines the Hill House Home brand. One print offered in the capsule is even based on a hand-painted gouache print from the 1900s with interlocking flora and fauna designs. And yes, the pajamas are machine washable, although the brand notes that you should wash the garments less frequently than your normal laundry to best preserve their lifespan.

This week only, the Hill House Home sale makes it easy to cross off your gifting list while still treating yourself. You could even use the second pair as a gift also (or keep them both for yourself—we won’t judge!) During such a hectic spending season, it feels fantastic to see our budgets stretch twice as far, especially for an attractive, high-quality sleepwear set. But act fast! This “buy one, gift one” deal only lasts through 3 a.m. ET on December 10, 2022 or until supplies last, and customers are limited to five pairs per person.