This Smart Water Bottle Gets Me to Drink Close to a Gallon a Day—and It’s on Sale

We all know we should be drinking more water. While traditional advice about the exact amount varies, many Americans state they’d like to drink more water, with 47 percent of Americans needing to drink more. Staying hydrated can improve your skin, regulate your health, and generally boost your well-being. It’s frankly an easy task in theory, but what’s difficult is making it a habit. Enter: The Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle, currently on sale at Amazon.

The Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle is a tech-forward yet straightforward water bottle that tracks your consumption, glows when you should drink more, and is easy to cart around. As someone who grew up in Florida and lives in Hawaii, I vowed this summer to finally tackle my H2O goals and drink approximately a gallon of water per day as I’m training for a marathon and am nearly always out in the sun. When the brand sent me a Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle to try out, the device helped facilitate my immediate goals and ideal lifestyle.

Amazon

To buy: $70 (was $80); amazon.com.

While the Hidrate Spark brand offers multiple models to suit anyone’s ideal color and capacity, I opted for a chug lid, which has a flip-top straw that makes me absentmindedly drink more. The bottle itself is stylish and subtle, like any other water bottle you’d find on the shelf. The convenient top can lock or spring open depending on the position of the release, and it’s easy to access within seconds. I’ve tried heavy screw-top water bottles I have to pause my run or activity to wrestle with, and this is much easier and lighter.

The magic of this reusable drink bottle, however, is in its glow feature. If you download the accompanying app, you can ensure that (after calibrating the bottle initially) the bottle glows when you put it down, when you need to drink water, and more. You can even pay for a $4.99 per month GlowStudio feature to customize your color and similar. The reminder is helpful when I’m sitting at my desk all day and realize upon seeing the light that I haven’t taken a sip in hours.

I joke that you can always tell where I am in my day by my progression of beverages—coffee in the morning, matcha or diet soda in the afternoon, a cheeky adult beverage in the evening—but I often fail to account for water itself. I’ll chug a bottle during or after a run, but often stress about consuming too much or too little during the day leading up to it. Luckily, the Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Bottle app even calculates the impact that other beverages have on your overall hydration goal, like coffee giving you 90 percent hydration to water’s 100. I love that the app isn’t exclusive to what I’m sipping through the bottle so that it paints the most accurate picture and keeps me motivated towards that 128-ounce goal. While it’s ultimately a pricey buy for a water bottle, I find the cost-per-day of hitting my hydration goal pays off in the long run—and it would also make an excellent gift for a partner, friend, or even a father for upcoming Father’s Day.

I do wish the charger were a more convenient cord, as I worry about eventually misplacing it and being unable to charge my water bottle. It would be an expensive mistake, as replacements aren’t readily available. I would appreciate seeing an eventual hardware update or model with standard USB or USB-C charging for ultimate compatibility.

While I’m not quite at my hydration goal yet, I’m inching closer. The frequent glow reminders keep me on track, slowly but surely trudging close enough to it. If you thrive on fitness tracking like I do, or want to be cognizant of your hydration for personal wellness reasons, the Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle is worth the buy for its accountability measures and ease of use. It’s markedly multiplied my water consumption, and my drained system can’t thank it enough in the dog days of summer. Track your own water and score 13 percent off the Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle.