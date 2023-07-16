Style Hair These Hair Towels Have a Clever Design Feature That’s Earned Them More Than 16,000 Perfect Ratings And you can get a pack of three for as little as $13. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 16, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Trying to have a spa day at home but can’t quite seem to get a towel to stay wrapped on your head? We have a solution: These towels with more than 16,300 five-star ratings are designed specifically to wrap your hair, so they won’t slip and slide all over the place. Plus, they come in a pack of three so you’ll always have an extra one while the other is in the wash. Grab the towels for as little as $13 with an on-page coupon now. The Hicober towel wraps are made of microfiber that absorbs up to 1,200mL of water to quickly and efficiently remove the moisture from your hair. The trick to making the towel stay on your head is the nifty elastic loop that hooks over a button to keep it securely wrapped on your head and eliminate the need to constantly adjust it. While regular towels feel super heavy, these ones are lightweight enough that they won’t weigh down your head and neck while your hair dries. Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $13 Not only are the towels useful, but the soft microfiber is also gentle on hair. The material causes less friction compared to cotton or other fabrics, which reduces breakage. And by using the wrap to dry your hair, you’ll minimize damage caused by rough towel drying or heat styling, too. You can even get all the moisture out of your strands before blow drying to shorten your styling time. The Best Amazon Beauty Deal You Forgot You Needed Starts at $2 According to shoppers, using the hair wraps is a “convenient way” to dry your locks when you’re in a rush to get out the door. Not to mention they’ll keep your hair off your face while you do your skincare routine or apply makeup, and you can do things around the house, like cleaning, while your hair dries since the towels stay put. Customers also say that the towels are ideal for drying curly hair without making it frizzy or ruining the definition of curls. “I can even sleep with it on, and my curls are perfect in the morning,” one five-star reviewer commented. Whether you have straight, wavy, or curly strands, these towels will make drying your hair a breeze. Get the pack of three from just $13 at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This ‘Lightning Fast’ Salad Spinner Sells 4,000 Units a Week on Amazon—and It’s the Only One I’ll Ever Use Amazon Just Launched a New Section Filled With Elevated Outdoor Entertaining Items—All on Sale Right Now I Have Curly Hair, and This $8 Drugstore Find Is My Secret Weapon for Refreshing Day-Old Curls