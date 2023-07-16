These Hair Towels Have a Clever Design Feature That’s Earned Them More Than 16,000 Perfect Ratings

Trying to have a spa day at home but can’t quite seem to get a towel to stay wrapped on your head? We have a solution: These towels with more than 16,300 five-star ratings are designed specifically to wrap your hair, so they won’t slip and slide all over the place. Plus, they come in a pack of three so you’ll always have an extra one while the other is in the wash. Grab the towels for as little as $13 with an on-page coupon now.

The Hicober towel wraps are made of microfiber that absorbs up to 1,200mL of water to quickly and efficiently remove the moisture from your hair. The trick to making the towel stay on your head is the nifty elastic loop that hooks over a button to keep it securely wrapped on your head and eliminate the need to constantly adjust it. While regular towels feel super heavy, these ones are lightweight enough that they won’t weigh down your head and neck while your hair dries.

Amazon

Not only are the towels useful, but the soft microfiber is also gentle on hair. The material causes less friction compared to cotton or other fabrics, which reduces breakage. And by using the wrap to dry your hair, you’ll minimize damage caused by rough towel drying or heat styling, too. You can even get all the moisture out of your strands before blow drying to shorten your styling time.

According to shoppers, using the hair wraps is a “convenient way” to dry your locks when you’re in a rush to get out the door. Not to mention they’ll keep your hair off your face while you do your skincare routine or apply makeup, and you can do things around the house, like cleaning, while your hair dries since the towels stay put. Customers also say that the towels are ideal for drying curly hair without making it frizzy or ruining the definition of curls. “I can even sleep with it on, and my curls are perfect in the morning,” one five-star reviewer commented.

Whether you have straight, wavy, or curly strands, these towels will make drying your hair a breeze. Get the pack of three from just $13 at Amazon.