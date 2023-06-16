These 17 HGTV Home Designer-Approved Amazon Decor Finds Will Make Your House Look Professionally Decorated

Do you wish you could have your home professionally styled? That’d be nice, of course, but it’s not exactly feasible when you’re on a budget. But even if you don’t shell out thousands of dollars on bright, bold home decor, you can still make your home look so good (and expensive!), that it looks like you hired someone to design it. And everything you need to do it is right on Amazon!

Galey Alix hosts the HGTV show Home in a Heartbeat and luckily, she’s not keeping her home decor faves all to herself. Alix has an amazing Amazon storefront that anyone can shop, and it includes expensive-looking finds for the bathroom, bedroom, living room, and kitchen. See our picks below—all under $100.

Party Joy Artificial Hydrangea Silk Flowers Bouquet

Don’t be afraid of faux stems! While some people prefer to stick to the real thing, the Party Joy Artificial Hydrangeas Silk Flowers Bouquet comes recommended by Alix because of how realistic they are. No obviously fake flowers here (and no wilting either!). Each stem is 15.35 inches long, the stem itself is 10 inches, and it has 126 small petals and two leaves. If white hydrangeas aren’t your vibe, you can also choose from colors including blue, light blue, pink, purple, fuschia, and dark purple.

To buy: $24 (was $27); amazon.

Signature Design by Ashley Hannela Modern Distressed Polyresin Vase

When it comes to creating a designer-styled look, it’s all in the vases. Available in either monochromatic beige or dark brown, this sculptural polyresin pot measures 10 by 10 by 12 inches and has a ribbed, earthy texture. Style it on its own or add faux stems for more texture and height.

To buy: $71 (was $80); amazon.

Ysncidan Rustic Ceramic Flower Large Vase

Achieve a rustic-yet-elegant look by adding the Ysncidan Rustic Ceramic Flower Large Vase to a bookshelf, curio, or table. It has an at-home quality to it that looks like it’s straight off the kiln, but this 14-inch tall ceramic vase actually comes in two other heights, depending on what you want to use it for. It’s suitable floral arrangements (real or faux) and plants as it can take water in the interior, or you can let it standalone as a statement piece or pair it with its two sisters of different heights.

To buy: $63; amazon.

Upsimples 11x14 Picture Frame Set

The Usimples Picture Frame Set is a beginner’s guide to creating a gallery wall. In the set of five, you can get several color options including the above black, brown, dark gray, gold, navy blue, pink, silver, white, light gray, and metallic gray. Each frame comes with a white matte, (which you can leave in or take out, it’s up to you) but though the frame itself and the clear film are plastic—a gallery wall made with these frames doesn’t look cheap at all. And since it can’t shatter, you won’t have to worry about frames falling and breaking.

To buy: $22 (was $32); amazon.

47th & Main Glass Decorative Jar Vase

There’s something about glass jars because Alix has several of them listed on her Amazon storefront! These are half transparent, and then the bottom part of the vase is dipped in a matte white base for a more modern, minimalist look. It’s great for bouquets, stems, or tea lights. In fact, Alix might even want to place those faux hydrangeas in here.

To buy: $26; amazon.

Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert

Real Simple readers already love Utopia Bedding for its affordable microfiber bed sheets, lightweight duvet inserts, and now, the Utopia throw pillow inserts are no exception.

This two-pack includes pillow inserts meant to be used inside of decorative pillow covers, each 18 by 18 inches. They’re made of brushed fabric and siliconized fiber filling, which means they’ll never look deflated or like they need to be karate chopped down the middle. They’ve got enough fluff on their own! (Not to mention, it’s on sale right now if you cash in that Amazon coupon.)

To buy: $13 with coupon (was $22); amazon.

Gladpure Soap Dispenser

No more plastic soap dispensers! The Gladpure Soap Dispenser is made of thick glass and has a matte black stainless steel pump, so you don’t have to worry about it rusting or breaking. The two-piece soap dispenser set comes with a total of six clear, vinyl stickers—two of which are blank and the other three read, “hand soap,” “dish soap,” “soap,” and “lotion.”

To buy: $17; amazon.

Doyingus Eight-Piece Measuring Cups and Spoons Set

Replace boring plastic or metal measuring cups with this black stainless steel-and-wood set. There are eight pieces in total, measuring cups and spoons, including 1 cup, ½ cup, ⅓ cup, ¼ cup and four measuring spoons, 1 tablespoon, 1 teaspoon, 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon, and ¼ teaspoon. Whether you’re working with dry or wet ingredients, this chic kitchen tool gives you a precise measurement every time—plus, it’s cute.

To buy: $26; amazon.

Amerdeco Six-Pack Antique Brass Cabinet Pulls

This six-pack of brass cabinet pulls has an arch-and-bow shape that makes it easy to open and close a drawer or cabinet, but it’s the antique finish that catches the eye. Since it’s slightly distressed, it looks like it could be an original pull, and by adding it to a piece of furniture, it elevates the space, making it look like it was custom-made for you by an HGTV designer.

To buy: $33; amazon.

Anchor Hocking 3-Quart Heritage Hill Glass Jar

An Amazon best-seller, Alix recommends this 3-quart glass jar for just about anything you want to display. It could be anything from food—like cookies, beans, or pasta—to baking must-haves like sugar and flour. If you don’t want to store those things away in the closet though (since this glass jar is so pretty to look at), you can keep it on your countertop and use it for storing up to 1 pound of coffee, too.

To buy: $9 (was $17); amazon.

Artistic Weavers Melodie Boho Farmhouse Area Rug

Measuring 5 feet by 7 feet, this flat woven area rug has a deep, intricate design, but works well for high-traffic areas since it’s easy to maintain and clean. The carving aspect not only looks lavish, but it also creates a variety of textures that at different points in the rug are either higher or lower, adding more dimension.

To buy: $97; amazon.

Farmhouse Industrial Metal LED Wall Sconce

If you don’t have electrical built into the wall, but you want a sconce there, try this easy cheat. Hang up the Farmhouse Industrial Metal LED Wall Sconce and instead of using the included LED light bulb (which, you still can, of course, if you have an electrician hook it up), grab a remote-controlled puck light at Amazon. Turn this luxe brass sconce on and off when you please. Plus, it won’t oxidize over time, which means it’ll last longer.

To buy: $60; amazon.

Koyal Wholesale Vintage Gold Mixed Taper Holders

Vintage gold candle taper holders add shine and height variety to a room. Place them on the dining room table as a centerpiece or use them on the mantle as a display. This 10-piece set of metal candles come in varying heights: 4, 5, 7, 9, 10.5, and 11 inches tall. Each candle can hold a 12-inch or taller taper and the style of each is mismatched.

To buy: $70; amazon.

Mud Pie Marble Bud Vase

While it’s not big enough to display a big bouquet of flowers, the beauty of the Mud Pie Marble Bud Vase lay in its simplicity. It’s a bud vase, crafted out of carved white marble, so it’s meant to hold one or two stems at a time or a small bundle of pampas grass.

To buy: $25; amazon.

ADO Basics Seagrass Hand-Woven Basket

Adding this seagrass hand-woven basket to a guest bath can make your home feel more like a hotel. It’s perfect for holding toilet paper rolls or folded-up guest towels, so long as they fit into the 4.5-inch by 8.8-inch space. It’s also ideal for multipurpose use around the home, office, bookshelves, countertops, or inside cabinets where it can keep products more organized.

To buy: $27; amazon.

Beelee Wall Mount Antique Brass Bathroom Sink Faucet

Swapping out builder-grade things like faucets and other hardware can go a long way in upping the “wow” factor of your home. This sink faucet has an antique-inspired brass finish that makes the bathroom feel warmer and not as cookie-cutter as polished nickel.

To buy: $63 with coupon (was $75); amazon.

Goo-Ki Vintage Retro Brass Cabinet Knobs

Anyone who’s watched HGTV on more than one occasion may know that the easiest way to elevate any room is to upgrade the hardware. It’s a cheap trick that has a lot of impact, whether you use it on bedroom nightstands, kitchen cabinets, or bathroom drawers. These vintage-looking knobs have a worn, antique feel to them and they come in a convenient six-pack.

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $31); amazon.

Sullivans Modern Farmhouse Decorative Ceramic Pitcher

The distressed, off-white crackle finish on this ceramic pitcher gives it a farmhouse feel. Made of ceramic, this decorative pitcher is more rustic than a traditional vase. Use it to display faux stems of any kind or as a table centerpiece.

To buy: $40; amazon.

