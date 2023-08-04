Home Organizing Organizing Products Shoppers Call These Clever, Space-Saving Hangers ‘Magic’—and They’re Just $2 Apiece Snag this genius find while it’s on sale. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2023 12:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Whether you live in an house or you’re moving into a tiny dorm room, there’s no such thing as too much closet space. You can continue trying to squeeze more and more clothing into your crowded closet, or you can try hangers like these that actually save space. The Heyhouse hangers are the number one best-seller in Amazon’s closet organization and storage category with more than 3,500 five-star ratings, and they’re on sale for 30 percent off right now. When used vertically, you can hang multiple pieces of clothing on one hanger to save space. The hangers come in a pack of six, each with nine holes to hold as many as 54 items of clothing combined while only taking up a fraction of your closet. Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $14 “These magic space-saving hangers keep my clothes wrinkle free and organized while maximizing my closet space,” said one Amazon reviewer. Another shopper called them a “total lifesaver” for saving space in their dorm room. Amazon Shoppers Say This $17 Folding Board Actually Makes Doing Laundry a Fun and Easy Task The hangers are useful for air drying clothes, too. Hang them horizontally to evenly space out your clothing and promote air flow. Plus, the 360-degree swivel hook allows you to easily turn them to see which pieces of clothing are hung on each hanger. According to the brand, the hangers can withstand up to 22 pounds of clothing. Shoppers say that the plastic material is “durable,” and confirm that the hangers can hold multiple hoodies without breaking or falling. One customer even commented that they were able to put 20 items on one hanger. Keep your closet organized and uncluttered with this six-pack of space-saving hangers from Amazon. Be sure to shop them now while they’re on sale for only $14—aka just $2 apiece. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Ultra-Comfy Underwear Styles I Reach for Every Day Are on Sale at Target, Starting at $4 Dumpling Bags Are the Latest Viral Fashion Trend, and You Can Get the Look With These 10 Options From Amazon This Best-Selling Air Conditioner Leaves Rooms ‘Icy Cold’ to Help Shoppers Sleep Better, and It’s on Sale