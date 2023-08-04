Shoppers Call These Clever, Space-Saving Hangers ‘Magic’—and They’re Just $2 Apiece

Whether you live in an house or you’re moving into a tiny dorm room, there’s no such thing as too much closet space. You can continue trying to squeeze more and more clothing into your crowded closet, or you can try hangers like these that actually save space. The Heyhouse hangers are the number one best-seller in Amazon’s closet organization and storage category with more than 3,500 five-star ratings, and they’re on sale for 30 percent off right now.

When used vertically, you can hang multiple pieces of clothing on one hanger to save space. The hangers come in a pack of six, each with nine holes to hold as many as 54 items of clothing combined while only taking up a fraction of your closet.

“These magic space-saving hangers keep my clothes wrinkle free and organized while maximizing my closet space,” said one Amazon reviewer. Another shopper called them a “total lifesaver” for saving space in their dorm room.

The hangers are useful for air drying clothes, too. Hang them horizontally to evenly space out your clothing and promote air flow. Plus, the 360-degree swivel hook allows you to easily turn them to see which pieces of clothing are hung on each hanger.

According to the brand, the hangers can withstand up to 22 pounds of clothing. Shoppers say that the plastic material is “durable,” and confirm that the hangers can hold multiple hoodies without breaking or falling. One customer even commented that they were able to put 20 items on one hanger.

Keep your closet organized and uncluttered with this six-pack of space-saving hangers from Amazon. Be sure to shop them now while they’re on sale for only $14—aka just $2 apiece.