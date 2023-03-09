Hershey's Just Launched Dairy-Free Reese's Cups and Chocolate Bars

Who doesn’t love a delicious chocolate bar, especially a Hershey’s chocolate bar? Smooth and creamy, it’s a delightful treat many of us crave. But for those who are vegan or lactose-intolerant, indulging in a delicious Hershey's bar might not have been a possibility. Until now that is…

Hershey’s just announced they’re launching two plant-based, dairy-free chocolate treats. “We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options,” said Teal Liu, brand manager of Better For You, The Hershey Company. “Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives."

So should you indulge in or skip this one? Here’s everything you need to know about Hershey's new plant-based line.

There Will Be Both Reese's Cups and Chocolate Bars

Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups will be available starting in March 2023. Shortly after, in April, Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt chocolate bars will hit store shelves.

What Makes This Chocolate Plant-Based?

Instead of traditional cow’s milk, Hershey’s is substituting oat milk. Known for being one of the creamiest and most delicious milk alternatives or plant-based milks, oat milk is a great choice for this type of product.

But Hershey’s is hardly the first to market offering oat milk-based chocolate bars. Endangered Species makes an oat milk dark chocolate bar with 55 percent dark chocolate. It is perfect for anyone who loves a deeper chocolate flavor without the sweetness that Hershey’s is known for.

Lindt also makes an oat milk version of their classic chocolate bar recipe. This is great for those who prefer something that’s a bit fancier than what Hershey’s has to offer.

Even Trader Joe’s, which is often a source of staples for those with plant-based diets, has their own oat milk chocolate bar. Made in Colombia, these bars are also soy- and gluten-free. So they’re a smart option for those with a variety of food intolerances.

This Might Be a Re-Launch

As excited as you might be to try these new Hershey's bars, they might sound slightly familiar to you. According to Food and Wine, this isn’t the first time Hershey’s has offered vegan chocolate. In 2021, the brand sold a similar product called Oat Made in a few test markets. This included the Extra Creamy Almond and Sea Salt bar as well as a Classic Dark bar. While the Classic Dark isn't part of the initial Plant Based launch, it could be on its way next.

Hershey’s also released organic Peanut Butter Cups in February 2021, which are still available. However, while the Plant Based line is vegan and non-GMO, keep in mind that it isn’t organic.

So Should You Try Hershey’s Plant-Based Products?

If you’re vegan or lactose-intolerant, these treats are worth a try, especially if you’ve been craving Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. And while they are being marketed as a healthier alternative to classic Hershey's bars, remember that vegan chocolate is still chocolate.

