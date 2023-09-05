I Started Using Hero Cosmetics’ Rescue Retinol Cream, and It’s a Total Game-Changer

I’ll be the first to admit that when it comes to skincare, I’m not exactly a pro. It took me years to establish a nighttime routine featuring face wash and moisturizer, and despite all the hype around serums and treatments, I’ve always found the idea of adding more products into my barely-there regimen pretty intimidating. That said, I struggle with occasional acne and red spots on my chin and mouth, and at 29, I’m already starting to see a few more fine lines than I’d like on my forehead. So when I got the chance to try out a free sample of Hero Cosmetics' Rescue Retinol cream, I put my apprehension aside and decided to give it a go.

I was already familiar with Hero Cosmetics, having been a big fan of both its highly effective pimple patches and post-blemish rescue balm. And while I’d never used retinol before, I knew I could trust that the brand’s products wouldn’t irritate my skin or make my breakouts worse. In its description, the Rescue Retinol cream promises to be a gentle, non-irritating formula that’s safe for sensitive skin. Its main purpose is to even out texture and erase post-blemish marks, and its mix of retinol blend, squalane, and Hero Cosmetics’ Rescue Balm Complex (a combination of beta glucan, panthenol, and oligopeptide) is said to leave skin bouncy and smooth after each use.

Hero.

Curious to see if it’d work, I applied a dime-sized amount of the cream to my face after I finished my regular skincare routine one night. It felt soft and hydrating, and despite the cream being relatively thick, it absorbed right into my skin. I wasn’t left feeling greasy or dry afterwards, and although I’d heard retinol could have a strong smell, the cream barely had a scent.

I continued using the cream every night before bed, and after just a few weeks, I was surprised to see some tangible results. My acne was seeming to heal quicker, and the red spots that’d dotted my chin had lessened significantly. After a month of use, the red spots had all but disappeared–and the wrinkles around my eyes and forehead seemed to get smaller, too.

I’ve been using the cream every night since, and it’s made such a difference in my skin’s look and feel. I love how easy it is to apply and how clearly I see the results—and at 30 ml, the pretty purple tube is big enough that I won’t have to stock up on more of the product annoyingly soon.

Hundreds of shoppers have left glowing reviews for the popular cream. “This nighttime retinol cream is a total game-changer!” wrote one person. “My skin looks radiant, with reduced fine lines and blemishes. Gentle and effective, it's my new skincare essential.” Another person said, ”It definitely made a difference in my nightly routine,” adding, “After just one week, my skin felt smooth and more vibrant.” Meanwhile, a third reviewer praised how “gentle and effective” the cream is, saying, “I have used other retinol products and my skin gets really red and sensitive, but this product has transformed my skin.” They added that their skin “looks so much smoother,” noting that the cream “helped minimize” the pores around their nose and chin.

At just $23, Hero Cosmetics’ Rescue Retinol cream is a serious steal, considering how well it works. I’m so glad I added it into my skincare routine, and I’ll definitely be using it every night from now on.