Here's What Everyone Is Cooking for July Fourth, According to Google Search Data

If you haven’t decided on your July Fourth menu quite yet, don’t worry! Instead, take inspiration from some recently released Google search data, which provides plenty of insight into what others will be whipping up in celebration of Independence Day. The data, which was gathered from June 14 to June 21, 2023, sheds light on which Fourth of July sides people will be making, the most searched Fourth of July cocktails, and more.



Keep reading to see what desserts, drinks, BBQ recipes, and more Americans will be preparing on July Fourth!



Most Searched Types of BBQ Sauce

Google

When it comes to BBQ sauce, the majority of Americans are interested in taking the DIY route, as evidenced by the fact that residents of a vast majority of states Googled “homemade BBQ sauce.” On the other hand, those living in multiple Southern states were most interested in “Carolina BBQ sauce,” while those residing in a handful of states on either coast searched most for “Korean BBQ sauce.”

Most Searched Red, White and Blue Foods



Since July Fourth is a celebration of America’s independence, red, white, and blue foods are popular BBQ and party fare. Luckily, you can make pretty much any dish colorful if you get creative. The most searched red, white, and blue dishes were cheesecake, salad, and a trifle, with cookies, Rice Krispies, charcuterie boards, and fruit salad rounding out the middle. Bringing up the rear, in eighth, ninth, and 10th, respectively, Americans across the country searched for potato salad (an American classic!), poke cake, and, interestingly enough, salad with cream cheese.

Most Searched Sides

When it comes to July Fourth side dishes, Americans prefer savory options over sweet ones. Pasta salad, baked beans, and coleslaw claimed the first three spots, while macaroni salad and watermelon salad rounded out the rear. For some easy-to-make Fourth of July sides, click here!



Most Searched BBQ Foods

For many Americans, the Fourth of July is an invitation to fire up the grill. When it comes to barbecuing, home cooks tend to favor meat, poultry, and pork, though fish is a popular choice as well. Unsurprisingly, BBQ chicken, BBQ ribs, and BBQ pork chops occupied the first three spots, with BBQ meatballs, BBQ shrimp, BBQ pulled pork, and BBQ brisket following closely behind. Proving that sides can hit the grill too, BBQ baked beans took the eighth spot, while BBQ salmon and BBQ meatloaf completed the top 10. For more BBQ recipe inspiration, check out our list of surprising foods you didn't know you could grill.

Most Searched Fourth of July Cocktails

Since red, white, and blue foods are increasingly popular for the Fourth of July, it’s no surprise that colorful cocktails also tend to be in favor. The top drink—bomb pop jello shots—features distinct red, white, and blue layers infused with booze. Understandably, searches for “bomb pop cocktails” spike every July. The second through fourth spots were occupied by aptly colored libations—a bramble, blue Hawaiian, and sangria—while the final spot went to the patriotically named Americano.

Most Searched Foods to Grill

Google

If there’s ever a time to brush up on your grilling skills, it’s in the days leading up to July Fourth. While most Americans are curious about how to grill meat (including hamburgers), many others want to know how to grill fruits and vegetables, such as asparagus and corn on the cob. Some of the most popular “how to grill” requests include how to grill ribs, the aforementioned how to grill corn on the cob, and how to grill steak. As you can see from the map above, many states near water are also curious about grilling fish, such as salmon, swordfish, and shrimp.



Most Searched Fourth of July Dips

Everyone loves dip! And while any dip will do, the Fourth of July is a time to focus on some American classics. S’mores dip, corn dip, and Buffalo chicken dip nabbed the top three spots, while fruit dip and Bruschetta dip rounded out the top five.