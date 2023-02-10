I Can Take a Break From Concealer Thanks to Herbivore's Recently Launched Eye Cream

Over the last couple of years, I've earned quite a few fine lines and dark circles under my eyes that have caused me to master a few concealer hacks for the area. For years I just used a moisturizer and called it a day, but I was so wrong. Board-certified dermatologist Stacy Chimento told Real Simple, "eye creams are formulated specifically for the thinner, more delicate skin around our eyes, which is why they tend to be thicker."

Your skincare routine needs to include an eye cream to achieve results. Dark circles and fine lines are natural, but I often go for minimal makeup looks, and it doesn't exactly mesh well with a full-coverage concealer. Luckily, it's my job to find the best beauty and skincare products out there, so I was delighted when I heard about Herbivore Botanicals’ launch of its Super Nova Eye Cream last month.

Borrowing from its best-selling Nova Brightening Serum, the potent eye cream boasts 5 percent THD vitamin C and antioxidant-rich turmeric but is also paired with brightening and tightening caffeine. The brand crafts clean skincare products in small batches using plant-based, food-grade ingredients that are cruelty-, phthalates-, silicone-, talc-, mineral oil-, sulfate-, petrochemicals-, and paraben-free, and housed in recyclable and reusable packaging to support sustainability.

SUPER NOVA 5% Vitamin C + Caffeine Brightening Eye Cream

Herbivore

To buy: $48; nordstrom.com.

According to the brand, the dense cream is supposed to minimize dark circles and depuff in just seven days. From the moment I tapped it on, I immediately noticed the swelling under my eyes waning. And after about a week and a half of using it every morning, I noticed the blue and purple notes softening. I can also attest to Herbivore's claim that it works to prep your under-eye area for makeup—it gave me a smooth canvas, and my liquid concealer was easier to blend out.

The do-it-all, super-targeted formula ticks all of the boxes: It tackles fine lines and soothes and brightens the under-eye area. It also carries a very subtle herbaceous scent that I found refreshing. I'm also happy I can give my concealers a well-deserved break most days.

If you're in the market for a strong eye cream that plays double duty as a primer, check out Herbivore Botanicals' Super Nova Eye Cream for yourself and grab it for $48.

