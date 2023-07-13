It’s an age-old debate—does ketchup need to be refrigerated or should it be stored at room temperature? Well, it looks like we finally have an answer from the ketchup experts themselves: Heinz.

In a tweet that now has more than 5 million views, Heinz posted, “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!” and Twitter had a field day.



The company went on to post a poll asking the Twittersphere where they thought ketchup should go—fridge or cupboard. While the answers were mixed, 63.2 percent said fridge, while 36.8 percent said cupboard.

One commenter said, “Thanks @HeinzUK for making me win. My girl never agreed with me on this earlier, now, when masters of the ketchup themselves say it goes in the fridge, she is all calm now. Hooray!”

While another asked, “Why is it not in the fridge in the supermarkets then?”

As one wise commenter pointed out, the back of the Heinz ketchup bottle clearly says, “Refrigerate after opening,” which explains why it remains unrefrigerated on store shelves before purchase.

Still trying to figure out where you align in the debate? Real Simple recently talked to food science and safety expert Chika Ada Okegbe to explain more. She says ketchup should be refrigerated once opened because it starts to deteriorate slowly, and refrigeration helps to slow the process so the ketchup stays fresh and flavorful for longer.

Even then, ketchup does not stay good indefinitely. The USDA suggests that opened, refrigerated ketchup should be tossed after six months.