Shopping This Editor-Approved Shampoo Brush With 99,200+ Perfect Ratings Will Give You a ‘Salon Worthy’ Scalp Massage And it’s only $10. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 22, 2022 03:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you’ve ever had a scalp massage, you know it’s one of the most relaxing things ever. You don’t have to go to the salon every time you want one, though—the Heeta Shampoo Brush can do it for you at home. It’s wildly popular, garnering more than 99,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. And you can get it for just $10. Not only is the brush popular among Amazon reviewers, but it’s also a favorite of one of Real Simple’s editors. “I deal with chronic pain in my hands, so I bought this almost four years ago to help me wash my hair,” said Associate Editorial Director Brittney Morgan. “This helped me turn a painful task into an easy routine, and now I never shower without it” This brush gives you a scalp massage while helping you better lather shampoo through your hair for a deeper clean, and it removes dirt or other residue that can build up in your hair. It’s useful for a variety of different hair types and lengths and can be used both wet and dry. The soft silicone bristles are waterproof and easy to clean, and the brush has an ergonomic design that fits in the palm of your hand. You can also choose from 10 colors, including pink, aqua, purple, blue, gray, and black. Amazon To buy: $10 (was $12); amazon.com. Another feature that Brittney likes about the brush is that it can help reduce dandruff: “I also have dry skin, so the fact that it helps with flaking and dandruff was a big plus for me.” An additional bonus: It can protect your nails as you lather if you have long or manicured nails, and you won’t have to deal with nails scraping your head. One shopper said, “[It’s] much better on your scalp than using your nails, but still gives good, gentle exfoliation. I have tried other brushes, but they were either too hard or too soft—this one is perfect.” You should definitely check out this brush if you love having your scalp massaged, too, since the gentle bristles can help release tension as you shampoo. Brittney said using it feels like getting a “salon-worthy wash,” and one five-star reviewer even said it gives them the “best little scalp massage ever.” Whether you struggle with dandruff and headaches or you just want to give yourself a daily scalp massage, the Heeta Shampoo Brush is a must-have. It might even make you actually feel excited to wash your hair. More Must-Shop Deals Shoppers Say This ‘Magic’ $28 Ilia Mascara Makes It Look Like They're Wearing Lash Extensions Target's Winter Sale is Flooded With Warm Accessories to Complete Your Seasonal Looks This Versatile, Smoothing Setting Powder Is the Key to All-Day Makeup—and It's Only $6 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit