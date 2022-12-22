This Editor-Approved Shampoo Brush With 99,200+ Perfect Ratings Will Give You a ‘Salon Worthy’ Scalp Massage

If you’ve ever had a scalp massage, you know it’s one of the most relaxing things ever. You don’t have to go to the salon every time you want one, though—the Heeta Shampoo Brush can do it for you at home. It’s wildly popular, garnering more than 99,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. And you can get it for just $10.

Not only is the brush popular among Amazon reviewers, but it’s also a favorite of one of Real Simple’s editors. “I deal with chronic pain in my hands, so I bought this almost four years ago to help me wash my hair,” said Associate Editorial Director Brittney Morgan. “This helped me turn a painful task into an easy routine, and now I never shower without it”

This brush gives you a scalp massage while helping you better lather shampoo through your hair for a deeper clean, and it removes dirt or other residue that can build up in your hair. It’s useful for a variety of different hair types and lengths and can be used both wet and dry. The soft silicone bristles are waterproof and easy to clean, and the brush has an ergonomic design that fits in the palm of your hand. You can also choose from 10 colors, including pink, aqua, purple, blue, gray, and black.

Amazon

To buy: $10 (was $12); amazon.com.

Another feature that Brittney likes about the brush is that it can help reduce dandruff: “I also have dry skin, so the fact that it helps with flaking and dandruff was a big plus for me.” An additional bonus: It can protect your nails as you lather if you have long or manicured nails, and you won’t have to deal with nails scraping your head. One shopper said, “[It’s] much better on your scalp than using your nails, but still gives good, gentle exfoliation. I have tried other brushes, but they were either too hard or too soft—this one is perfect.”

You should definitely check out this brush if you love having your scalp massaged, too, since the gentle bristles can help release tension as you shampoo. Brittney said using it feels like getting a “salon-worthy wash,” and one five-star reviewer even said it gives them the “best little scalp massage ever.”

Whether you struggle with dandruff and headaches or you just want to give yourself a daily scalp massage, the Heeta Shampoo Brush is a must-have. It might even make you actually feel excited to wash your hair.