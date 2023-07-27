Target’s Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Fall Collection Is Here, and We’re Already Loving the Earthy, Moody Tones

The temperatures may be high, and the days still long, but if the home decor section at Target is any indication, fall is just around the corner. In fact, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia has already launched its fall collection, and it has us seriously thinking it’s time to light the harvest spice candles.

The fall 2023 collection is full of earth tones like olive green, maroon, mustard yellow, and shades of brown that give off moody, autumn vibes. There’s plenty of plaid, a hint of copper-colored leather, and, of course, it wouldn’t be fall without a rusty-red beech wreath.

Below, we’ve chosen our top picks from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s fall collection, with prices starting at just $5. Need more inspiration? This storefront curated by The Fig Home is an amazing resource for what to buy and how to style the collection.

Washed Loop Stripe Duvet Cover Bedding Set

Target Hearth & Hand 3pc Washed Loop Stripe Duvet Cover Bedding Set

Target

It doesn’t matter if you’re team change-the-bedding-by-season or not, because the Washed Loop Stripe Duvet Cover Bedding Set is versatile enough to outlast any one particular season. Available in sage green, blue, and gray, the three-piece comforter set can be easily mixed and matched with any of the autumnal accessories below for a more seasonal appearance. You’ll also love its convenient corner ties, and that’s it’s organic and machine washable.

Chunky Twisted Rope Coir Doormat

Target Hearth & Hand Chunky Twisted Rope Coir Doormat Tan

Target

If you want your welcome mat to make a statement, the Chunky Twisted Rope Coir Doormat does just that—even without any words. It may be simplistic in design, but it doesn’t take much for this doormat to have a big impact on your fall front porch or entryway. Subtly add it to the stoop as the temperature starts to drop, and then when you’re ready, sprint headfirst into fall by flanking the mat with pumpkins and gourds.

30-Inch Faux Rusted Beech Leaf Wreath

Target Hearth & Hand Faux Rusted Beech Leaf Wreath

Target

This Faux Rusted Beech Leaf Wreath gives fresh fall wreaths a run for their money, and for a fraction of the price. Not only can it be used year after year, but its large 30-inch stature makes a bold statement against the front door, welcoming in any guests or, dare we say, trick-or-treaters once Halloween rolls around.

Harvest Plaid Woven Throw Blanket

Target Hearth & Hand Harvest Plaid Woven Throw Blanket

Target

One of the things Hearth & Hand with Magnolia does consistently right is its blankets. This harvest-themed throw, made from woven acrylic material in moody fall colors like navy, maroon, and beige, has fringe accents that are reminiscent of a seasonal scarf. It’s cozy, it’ll keep you warm, and even if you don’t use it to wrap around yourself during chilly evenings, it looks stunning while draped across an armchair.

Keep reading to shop additional fall favorites from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s newest line at Target. 

Multi-Faceted Stoneware Mini Bowls Three-Pack

Target Hearth & Hand 3pk 17oz Multi-Faceted Stoneware Mini Bowls

Target

Welcome Home Coir Doormat

Target Hearth & Hand Welcome Home Coir Doormat

Target

Faux Rusted Eucalyptus Arrangement

Target Hearth & Hand Faux Rusted Eucalyptus Arrangement

Target

Textured Plaid Woven Placemat

Target Hearth & Hand Textured Plaid Woven Placemat Sage Green

Target

Octagonal Ceramic Harvest Spice Jar Candle

Target Hearth & Hand Octagonal Ceramic Harvest Spice Jar Candle Metallic Bronze

Target

Terracotta Metal Task Lamp

Target Hearth & Hand Metal Task Lamp with USB Port Terracotta Brown

Target

Harvest Plaid Lumbar Throw Pillow

Target Hearth & Hand Harvest Plaid Lumbar Throw Pillow

Target
