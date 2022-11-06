Dinner Guests Always Compliment These Expensive-Looking, Stoneware-Inspired Bowls—and They’re Only $4 Each

November 6, 2022

When I got married, the first thing that went on my registry was beautiful, timeless, and expensive ceramic dinnerware. I was beyond pleased to stock my kitchen with full place settings of hand-crafted wares. The one thing I didn’t anticipate? The price of adding pieces to my collection as time went on. 

Without exactly meaning to, though, I found a cost-efficient solution that has all my dinner guests fooled. These stoneware-inspired mini bowls at Target fit in perfectly alongside my fancy set, and they happen to be only $4 each. 

The Stoneware Mini Bowls, from the Target-exclusive home line Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, are sold individually and in a set of four and come in black or cream, with a matte finish and a rustic lip that gives off handmade vibes. The small, 8.5oz capacity is ideal for dips, snacks, or sauces. Even better is that the durable dishes are dishwasher and microwave safe for easy entertaining and easy cleanup. 

Every single time I put these pieces out, I get compliments on them as they sit alongside the rest of my elegant serveware. And with prices this good, you’d better believe I’ve stocked my shelves with backups — although I haven’t experienced any breakage or scratching yet.

Other shoppers love these dishes from Chip and Joanna Gaines’s collection, too. Reviewers call them “adorable and so functional” and “the perfect size for snacks.” They also say that the bowls provide a “classic feel and look to the table.” One reviewer combines the cream and black sets to create a modern tablescape (an idea that I am definitely stealing), and another creatively uses them as jewelry bowls on their nightstand. 

The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection has a number of pieces that go with these bowls, some of which I obviously also bought (like the Modern Rim Stoneware Serving Platter for just $20), and others that I am still coveting (hello, gorgeous $30 distressed ceramic vase). 

The collection is so beautiful that you can even use it as decoration if you store it on open shelves. All the pieces are reasonably priced and found only at Target, making my toilet paper and dog treat runs way more exciting. 

