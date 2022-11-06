Home Dinner Guests Always Compliment These Expensive-Looking, Stoneware-Inspired Bowls—and They’re Only $4 Each Shop them exclusively at Target. By Laura Fisher Laura Fisher Laura Fisher is a sustainability and health professional with a passion for good food, the outdoors, and fitness. She has a Masters degree from NYU in Environmental Education and is a certified holistic health coach through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She can be reached at: ldfishe@gmail.com. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 6, 2022 05:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When I got married, the first thing that went on my registry was beautiful, timeless, and expensive ceramic dinnerware. I was beyond pleased to stock my kitchen with full place settings of hand-crafted wares. The one thing I didn’t anticipate? The price of adding pieces to my collection as time went on. Without exactly meaning to, though, I found a cost-efficient solution that has all my dinner guests fooled. These stoneware-inspired mini bowls at Target fit in perfectly alongside my fancy set, and they happen to be only $4 each. To buy: $4; target.com. The Stoneware Mini Bowls, from the Target-exclusive home line Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, are sold individually and in a set of four and come in black or cream, with a matte finish and a rustic lip that gives off handmade vibes. The small, 8.5oz capacity is ideal for dips, snacks, or sauces. Even better is that the durable dishes are dishwasher and microwave safe for easy entertaining and easy cleanup. Every single time I put these pieces out, I get compliments on them as they sit alongside the rest of my elegant serveware. And with prices this good, you’d better believe I’ve stocked my shelves with backups — although I haven’t experienced any breakage or scratching yet. To buy: $4; target.com. Other shoppers love these dishes from Chip and Joanna Gaines’s collection, too. Reviewers call them “adorable and so functional” and “the perfect size for snacks.” They also say that the bowls provide a “classic feel and look to the table.” One reviewer combines the cream and black sets to create a modern tablescape (an idea that I am definitely stealing), and another creatively uses them as jewelry bowls on their nightstand. From Fall Wreaths to Cozy Blankets and Fire Pits, Target Has Must-Have Backyard Finds for as Little as $5 The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection has a number of pieces that go with these bowls, some of which I obviously also bought (like the Modern Rim Stoneware Serving Platter for just $20), and others that I am still coveting (hello, gorgeous $30 distressed ceramic vase). Target To buy: $20; target.com. The collection is so beautiful that you can even use it as decoration if you store it on open shelves. All the pieces are reasonably priced and found only at Target, making my toilet paper and dog treat runs way more exciting. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit