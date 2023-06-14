People’s reasons for going dairy-free—and the growing popularity of this nutrition choice—are nearly endless. For some, dairy causes digestive troubles and additional health concerns, while others are concerned about animal welfare and the environmental impacts of the dairy industry. These and tons more considerations have led to a major boom in the plant-based dairy alternatives—whether it be milk, cheese, butter, or yogurt substitutes. And you’ll be sure to find an impressive variety of alt dairy options in most every large grocery store across the country.

But how do these dairy-less substitutes measure up to their dairy-rich counterparts? New nutrition research has compared the nutritional pros and cons of nearly every kind of dairy-free yogurt alternative to regular, cow’s milk yogurt. Here’s how to choose the healthiest type of yogurt for you, based on this 2023 analysis and other key nutritional details.

Taking this research and other considerations into account, we’ll weigh the pros and cons of each variety to help you make the best decisions around your favorite smoothie addition here, answering the question: are non-dairy yogurts really as healthy as regular yogurt?

Study Ranks the Healthiest Yogurt Options

A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition in May 2023 evaluated and compared the nutritional perks and pitfalls of over 600 yogurt options—462 dairy versions and 160 plant-based alternatives—looking at the macronutrient content (carbohydrates, fat, and protein), micronutrient content (vitamins and minerals), and added sugar and sodium.

Researchers tested the full gamut of dairy-free yogurt options, including almond, oat milk, soy, cashew, coconut, and even flaxseed yogurts. On the dairy side, they analyzed an equally wide variety of options, including varying fat contents and flavors, to differing styles including regular and Greek varieties of yogurt. And what they found was extremely interesting.

Overall, plant-based yogurts offered more in the way of fiber, while being significantly lower in overall sugar and sodium content. However, these dairy-free alternatives also generally provided far less calcium, protein, and potassium when compared to dairy yogurts.

That said, there’s wide variation between the different types of non-dairy yogurt options, as they’re made from different ingredients—from nuts and seeds, to grains and soy products.

Using a Nutrient Rich Foods (NRF) scale as their barometer, the study’s authors research ranked every single yogurt option based on the nutrients we generally want to encourage (fiber, calcium, vitamin D, iron, and protein) and those we generally want to limit (sodium, total sugar content, and saturated fat).

Based on their analysis, here’s how different yogurts lined up from best to worst, or most to least healthy:

Almond Yogurt Oat Yogurt Low and Nonfat Dairy Yogurt Full-Fat Dairy Yogurt Cashew Yogurt Coconut Yogurt

Does this mean you should only reach for almond yogurt from now on? While it’s certainly a healthy option, according to the study, there are few other factors to take into account (including your own personal health needs and preferences).

Here's a break down of pros and cons of different dairy and non-dairy options.

Dairy Yogurt Pros

Traditional cow’s milk yogurt contains higher amounts of naturally occurring protein, calcium, potassium, and vitamin D. This is especially true in full-fat yogurt, as this vitamin is not only fat-soluble, but found mostly in higher-fat foods.

All dairy yogurts will be great sources of probiotics, or healthy bacteria. These help to boost the population of healthy bacteria within the gut microbiome found in the large intestine. A thriving gut microbiome is associated with improved digestion, immunity, brain health, and even chronic disease prevention.

Plain varieties of dairy yogurt typically contain fewer additives compared to plain dairy-free options.

Dairy Yogurt Cons

Many people experience digestive discomfort and issues after consuming dairy, such as bloating, gas, diarrhea, or constipation. This is usually due to either lactose intolerance or another generalized sensitivity to dairy. However, this doesn’t usually have to do with the alteration of our gut microbiome. One systematic literature review published in Gut Microbes found that dairy products, especially fermented options like yogurt, actually helped to boost microbiome health, and thus overall digestion. It should also be noted here that due to the probiotic power of yogurt, those generally sensitive to dairy are sometimes able to tolerate regular yogurt.

From an environmental perspective, there are aspects of the dairy industry that are definitely problematic. Livestock production produces at least 14.5 percent of all global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to both the inputs and outputs of industry operations and facilities, plus emissions from the cows themselves. Cows burp methane, and while that may seem like a small detail, methane has 80 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide. Though the dairy industry’s impact is significantly smaller within this statistic, emitting around 2 percent of all global GHGs, it still contributes to climate change in a notable way.

Non-Dairy Yogurt Pros

The May 2023 study found that coconut, almond, and cashew yogurts all contained significantly higher amounts of iron, a nutrient hard to find in a plant-based diet.

Across the board, many dairy-free options also offer fiber which isn’t typically found in regular yogurt and is also a nutrient Americans don’t generally consume enough of.

All the dairy-free yogurts, with the exception of coconut yogurt, offered much lower amounts of saturated fat. And while some studies are finding a lack of connection between saturated fat and heart disease, there are others that note the exact opposite effect. Because of this murky picture, it’s generally a good rule of thumb to keep intake on the more minimal side.

While not everyone enjoying these yogurt alternatives will be following a completely plant-based diet, there is evidence to show that general plant-based diets are associated with reduced risk for chronic kidney disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and osteoporosis.

There is also research pointing to reduced dairy intake being associated with lower cancer risk. One study assessing over 700,000 participants found that while dairy intake alone was not correlated with increased cancer mortality risk, minimal dairy intake (around one serving or less per day) was correlated with a reduced cancer and cancer mortality risk.

Studies have found that there is a positive environmental benefit associated with moving away from dairy options. And while there’s so much nuance to this subject, this is, in part, due to the carbon-capturing capabilities of the plants used to make these alternative options, as opposed to the emitting nature of cows. (Budding practices like regenerative agriculture are starting to address these concerns.)

Culinarily, these dairy-free options offer a unique way to bump up the creaminess of so many plant-based dishes, from sweet to savory, without the cream—a handy swap for vegan and plant-based eaters.

Non-Dairy Yogurt Cons

It can be tricky to find key nutrients like calcium, protein, potassium, and vitamin D in these options naturally. While some brands will somewhat measure up to dairy on this front, it comes by way of additives, some of which may not be as optimally absorbed in the body as the naturally occurring stuff.

Speaking of additives, many non-dairy yogurts will include additions like gums and starches to produce a texture similar to what we’re used to with regular yogurt. And while these ingredients are technically safe, some people like to avoid them or even have sensitivities to them.

Many of the plant-based yogurt alternatives are made with common allergens like soy or tree nuts including almonds and cashews. Take extra caution around these options if you’re unsure of the allergy status of whomever you may be serving them to.

While many non-dairy yogurt options are now starting to integrate probiotics, not all brands will contain them, as dairy yogurt always will.

Which Yogurt to Choose and Ways to Enjoy It at Home

What’s the healthiest yogurt to choose? Your decision ultimately depends on what you’re after with your yogurt choice and what kind of lifestyle you lead. If you can tolerate both varieties but are really looking to bump up your protein, probiotic, and calcium intake, dairy yogurt might be the way to go. If you’re hoping to reduce the amount of animal-based products you’re consuming, are highly sensitive to dairy, or are looking to make a positive environmental impact through your food choices, you may want to go with a dairy-free option.

Whichever you go with, one important choice to make with both varieties is to aim for a plain and/or low-sugar option, as added sugar is a known pro-inflammatory agent and will reduce the overall healthfulness of your yogurt. As a registered dietitian, I love purchasing plain yogurt and adding fruit (and maybe a touch of honey) to it at home to avoid the excess sugar found in some flavored yogurt brands.

It’s also worth noting that there’s a lot of product development to come with dairy alternatives, so we may see more complete options coming down the pipeline in terms of nutrition and probiotic content in coming years.

Bottom Line:

Regardless of whether you opt for dairy or non-dairy yogurt, both choices will offer you at least some beneficial nutrition, particularly if you choose low or no added sugar varieties. Ultimately, both options will be great choices, especially if they’re part of a balanced diet. While these considerations are important, when yogurt is just one food choice in a day full of variety, these concerns become a little less critical.