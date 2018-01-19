Going Vegetarian? These 3 Tips Will Make the Transition So Much Easier
Whether your reasons are fueled by environmental, health, or economical concerns, this advice will help you cut meat out of your diet.
1. Mine for Minerals
When you eliminate meat, you're also losing out on the multitude of vitamins and minerals it contains. Maintain your intake of vitamin B12—crucial to blood cell growth and healthy nervous system function—by consuming eggs and milk. Iron, which helps your blood carry oxygen to your cells, is present in legumes and kale. And calcium, which helps fortify teeth and bones, is found in leafy greens and dairy products.
2. Punch Up your Protein.
To maintain muscle, the average adult female needs at least .36 grams of protein per pound of body weight. For example, a 140 lb. 50-year-old woman needs 53 grams of protein per day. (Calculate how much you need with this calculator). Protein can be consumed in the form of legumes, eggs, tofu, quinoa, nuts and nut butters (which also contain omega-3 fatty acids, most commonly found in fish).
3. Take Advantage of Technology
Grab a little veggie inspiration by downloading an app like the gorgeously photographed Green Kitchen or the Whole Foods Market app. Easy recipes, or simply just ideas for what to do with that crisper full of random vegetables, are just a finger swipe away.
Ready to kickstart your new diet? Check out our plethora of delicious vegetarian recipes.