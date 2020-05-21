How to Navigate the World of Telemedicine and Get the Virtual Care You Need

According to Dr. Sevilla, telemedicine is best suited for those in the most urgent need, including those exhibiting any symptoms related to the coronavirus infection.

For patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

“In our office, if any patients call in saying that they’re experiencing any kind of fever, cough, or shortness of breath symptoms, we prefer to set up a telemedicine visit to see what’s happening with them,” he says.

Vulnerable populations who shouldn't risk an excursion.

Beyond those with COVID-19 symptoms, he says telemedicine may be an excellent option for vulnerable populations, including the elderly or those with compromised immune systems, so they too can avoid unnecessary trips to the doctor’s office.

“Sometimes, older individuals tend to have some difficulty using technology, but many offices, such as the one I work in, help these individuals by walking them through the process so they can see their doctors through a telemedicine visit,” he says.

For non-emergency queries and concerns.

For other populations, telemedicine can also work wonders for visits with what Dr. Sevilla calls “uncomplicated” issues. This can include those with questions about skin concerns, allergies, and joint pain. Telemedicine is also an easy way for patients to refill prescriptions of chronic medicines.

For non-emergency prenatal care from home.

“I work with a lot of pregnant women, or those considering pregnancy, and it’s nice to be able to continue care by providing genetic carrier screenings via telemedicine, which are recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists,” Wilkinson says. Invitae’s carrier screening tests, can be ordered from and used at home to give women “a chance to continue their prenatal care without having to go into a clinic,” but still under the support of medical professionals.

For basic dental checkups.

“Teledentistry is used to facilitate the diagnosis, consultation, treatment, education, care management, and self-management of patients’ health care virtually so expanding its use can benefit everyone,” says Sean Boynes, DMD, MS, vice president of health improvement at DentaQuest. “People forego dental care for all sorts of reasons. Using teledentistry, we can bring care to people in community settings like nursing homes and schools as well as in rural parts of the country helps eliminate barriers to care and encourages preventive oral health practices.”