The Best Reusable Water Bottles

By Nicole Sforza
Updated February 02, 2014
Thirsting for a snazzier-than-standard model? Of 125 vetted for functionality, looks, and sipping satisfaction, these six really made a splash.
Glass Under Wraps

bkr Bottle
For purists, an old-school material (real glass) with a protective silicone sleeve and a beer bottle–style mouth. A bit heavy to tote all day, but ideal for your desk. In 14 other colors; 16 ounces.

To buy: $35, mybkr.com.

Easiest to Clean

Clean Bottle the Square
Unscrew the bottom (and the top) for no-fuss washing and quick drying. Flat sides mean it won’t roll away if it falls off the treadmill. Also in black, green, and orange. Stainless steel; 20 ounces.

To buy: $45, amazon.com.

Stays Cold Longest

Aladdin Perfect Water Bottle
Double-wall construction keeps liquids cold for a mind-boggling eight-plus hours. Also in gray. Stainless steel; 16 ounces.

To buy: $20, walgreens.com.

Small and Stackable

Design for Living Tritan
A great fit for lunch boxes and your cabinets—multiples stack, occupying minimal space. Also in blue, gray, and green. BPA-free plastic; 16 ounces.

To buy: $7, pfaltzgraff.com.

Best Filtered

Brita Bottle
Blew other filtered models out of the water. One filter lasts for 300 uses ($8 for two replacement filters). Lightweight and squeezable. Also in violet, navy, and aqua. BPA-free plastic; 20 ounces.

To buy: $8, amazon.com.

Best for the Gym

Autospout Waveland
A one-handed operation, so you can hydrate without missing a beat. Press a button and the spout pops up. Also in green. BPA-free plastic; 18 ounces.

To buy: $15, bedbathandbeyond.com.

