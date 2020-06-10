How to Improve Your Posture When You Work From Home, According to a Chiropractor

Whether you have a herniated disc or muscle strain, most of us would do anything to make that discomfort go away. Fortunately, Finnegan says there are plenty of ways to keep back pain at bay while you work from home.

Bring strategy to your seat

Unless your makeshift home office has a standing desk, there’s a good chance you spend the bulk of your days seated. However, Finnegan says it’s possible to keep your posture in check while you’re sitting down. The secret lies in how you’re sitting.

“Ditch the backrest and scoot to the edge of your chair so your butt is the only part on the chair and your knees are at a 90-degree angle with feet flat on the floor,” she says. “You will remain alert and focused as you are actively engaged in your seat. You’ll also resist the rounding of the spine, which can lead to neck and back pain.”

While you’re at it, go ahead and switch up your sitting positions every now and then. By switching which leg is crossed over the other, sitting cross legged, or taking wide stance with your feet, your body is actively combating the chair’s ability to collapse your posture.

Rework your office space

For many, working from home brings some freedom back to their nine to five grinds. Instead of spending eight hours in a crammed cubicle, you can do work from the comfort of your bed or answer emails while watching television. (Don’t worry, I won’t tell your boss.) The problem is that the cozy corners most of us gravitate toward aren’t built to support you while you hunch over your laptop for hours on end.

“The more we sit in a chair, the more our body morphs into a slumped posture,” Finnegan says. “Over time this creates a cast-like effect on our body. It becomes more difficult to stand up straight and we fall prey to upper back, neck, shoulder, and chest tension.”

To help, make sure the top of your laptop screen is level with your eyes. (You can easily do this by placing your computer on a stack of books.) Since you won’t have to tilt your head up or down, you’ll take a lot of pressure off your neck and upper back. Additionally, Finnegan recommends adjusting your keyboard.

“Make sure your keyboard is sitting at the level where your elbows are at 90 degrees,” she says. “If it’s too high or low, it causes tension in your hands and shoulders and can lead to carpal tunnel or shoulder dysfunction.”

Give yourself a standing ovation

Not to freak you out, but Finnegan says that sitting is the new smoking.

“As people are working from home, we have become professional desk jockeys,” she says. “If you sit for most of the day there is a chain of events that take a toll on not only your back and neck but your brain, too.”

To give your back, body, and brain the care it needs, rotate between sitting and standing: Studies show that taking two-minute walk breaks every half-hour can restore blood flow to the brain.

But why stop with two minutes? You can also improve your posture by taking a stand—literally.

“Poor sitting posture can easily translate into poor standing posture,” Finnegan says. “Start slowly by standing for 20 minutes every hour or standing for specific tasks, like making phone calls. Consider setting a reminder to change positions every 20 minutes.”