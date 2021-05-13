Good News: Vaccinated People Can (Mostly) Put Away Their Masks

Your masks may get a lot less use now, if you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Today's newest guidelines from the CDC say that people who have been vaccinated can safely congregate with people, outside and inside, without wearing a mask. "We have all longed for this moment," said Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, the director of the CDC, at a White House news conference. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic."

It's a huge turning point, more than 14 months after the first COVID lockdowns occurred, as nearly half of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. "This is a significant step in the pandemic, and we have made major progress given the incredible work done by frontline healthcare workers and individuals committed to prevention of this healthcare crisis," says Anita Gupta, DO, PharmD, MPP, adjunct assistant professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine and pain medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

So if the free beer, cash, or other incentives haven't enticed people to get their shots—perhaps the ability to safely stash the mask will encourage them to do it.

Keep in mind that you probably shouldn't burn your masks quite yet. Here's everything you need to know about the latest mask guidelines.