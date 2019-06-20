10 Ways to Keep Cool When It's Too Hot to Sleep
Whether you're experiencing a heat wave or your A/C is on the fritz, here's how to get comfortable when it's too hot to sleep.
Summer is here! The days are longer and the nights are shorter—especially if you have trouble sleeping. Getting proper shuteye is a challenge when you can't stop sweating. Whether you're in a room with poor ventilation, no air conditioning, or an HVAC system that isn't quite up to snuff, you might end up spending the night tossing and turning instead of dreaming.
But where exactly is your thermostat supposed to be? According to The National Sleep Foundation, the best sleep temperature for a good night's rest is between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit. However, this isn't always so easy to achieve during the summer.
If you're wondering what to do when it's too darn hot to sleep, it's just a matter of making some simple changes. From what you sleep on to what you sleep in, even making just a few minor adjustments can keep your body temperature from rising. While some of these changes may require a small investment, others cost very little or may even save you some cash in the long run.
1 Clean Your Air Conditioner
This seems like a no-brainer, but if your air conditioner isn't working properly, it's not going to cool your bedroom. If the A/C is on but the room still feels hot even if you've been running the air for a while, the fix is simple: You probably just need to change the air conditioning filter.
Changing the filter is easy and depending on the model of your air conditioner or HVAC system, you can probably change it yourself. But if you aren't sure, it's best to call a professional.
However, you shouldn't wait for the room to become uncomfortably hot or for the air conditioner to malfunction before changing the filter. This needs to be part of your regular home maintenance routine. For the most part, basic air filters should be changed every 90 days in a home that doesn't have pets or in a vacation home that doesn't have a large number of occupants coming and going. If there are pets, the filter should be changed every 60 days. Changing the filter can also save you money on repairs in the long term.
If changing the air filter doesn't cool down the temperature of the room, it's probably time to call an expert for help.
2 Consider Using a Box Fan
If your bedroom doesn't have an air conditioner, a box fan won't be a substitute, but it can definitely help bring the temperature down. But that doesn't mean placing it next to your bed so it can just blow air on you. That will only recirculate the hot air and make things worse.
Place a box fan underneath an open window facing outwards so it removes the hot air from your bedroom, pushing it outside. If it's a cooler night, but the bedroom is still hot, you can also keep the box fan in the windowsill so it circulates cooler air from the outside in.
3 Buy a Cooling Mattress Topper
A quality cooling mattress topper designed to keep you cool is a must for summer. In fact, buying one can be more effective than replacing your mattress. Swap it out seasonally, keeping your body temperature lower during the warmer months and warmer during the cooler months.
How do they work? Graphite and copper gel layers absorb heat and transfer it away from the body, while the special cooling foam promotes airflow and wicks away moisture for a cooler night's sleep.
4 Lay Your Head Down on a Cool Pillow
Pillows can trap heat and cause sweating. So get rid of those hot cotton pillows and choose a cooling pillow designed to breathe better but still keep your head supported. Memory foam and other materials that help increase air flow make temperature-regulating pillows a must for summer.
5 Buy a Lightweight Comforter
A heavy comforter on a hot night is just a no, so put away that heavy down and choose a lightweight cooling comforter instead. These breathable blankets are filled with materials that don't trap heat. Another option? Skip the comforter altogether and sleep with a lightweight cotton throw instead.
6 Switch Up Your Sheets
Did you know linen bed sheets tends to trap less heat than cotton? Eucalyptus fibers are super breathable and have natural temperature-regulating properties. Cooling bed sheets use materials like these and are designed to keep you from sweating this time of year.
7 Swap Your Flannel for Cooling Pajamas
Ditch the flannel during the summer and choose loungewear made with breathable fabrics instead. Cooling pajamas are made of materials like cotton, bamboo, silk, and linen, and some are even treated with sweat-wicking technology.
8 Unplug Everything
When every single degree counts, it's best to unplug any appliances or devices you aren't using. Whether you're charging your laptop or leaving that extra lamp plugged in, it means a small amount of heat is being generated. Anything that uses electricity generates heat, even if it's turned off. So charge devices outside the bedroom and unplug anything you can.
9 Take a Cool Shower
Take a cool (not cold) shower right before bed to lower your body temperature. Sleep with wet hair, if possible—as the moisture evaporates, it will take some of the heat along with it.