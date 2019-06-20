10 Ways to Keep Cool When It's Too Hot to Sleep

1 Clean Your Air Conditioner

This seems like a no-brainer, but if your air conditioner isn't working properly, it's not going to cool your bedroom. If the A/C is on but the room still feels hot even if you've been running the air for a while, the fix is simple: You probably just need to change the air conditioning filter.

Changing the filter is easy and depending on the model of your air conditioner or HVAC system, you can probably change it yourself. But if you aren't sure, it's best to call a professional.

However, you shouldn't wait for the room to become uncomfortably hot or for the air conditioner to malfunction before changing the filter. This needs to be part of your regular home maintenance routine. For the most part, basic air filters should be changed every 90 days in a home that doesn't have pets or in a vacation home that doesn't have a large number of occupants coming and going. If there are pets, the filter should be changed every 60 days. Changing the filter can also save you money on repairs in the long term.

If changing the air filter doesn't cool down the temperature of the room, it's probably time to call an expert for help.