Sweating Is Healthy, but Are You Sweating Too Much? Here's What Might Be Causing It

What can you do about excessive sweating?

While hyperhidrosis, which can cause folks to sweat up to five times more than necessary or normal, can't be cured, there are a myriad of ways—topicals, oral drugs, injections—to help you manage effusive perspiration. For example, swapping your deodorant for antiperspirant. Antiperspirants (go for over-the-counter clinical strength or prescription strength options) contain ingredients such as aluminum, which blocks sweat glands and subsequently reduces sweat. Botox—administered by a professional—is also an option. According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society, a shot of Botox in the underarm area, a course of treatment approved by the FDA for folks 18 and over, can put the kibosh on excessive sweating by up to 87 percent, with effects lasting anywhere between four and 12 months.

If you find yourself sweating a lot consistently on a daily basis, though, and "if sweating is interfering with your quality of life, then it's reasonable to discuss treatment options for hyperhidrosis with your doctor," Dr. King advises. A dermatologist who has experience treating this sort of issue is a great place to start. They can help rule out any major medical issues—or refer you to a specialist if it's something more serious—as well as help you find some relief through the right course of treatment for you.

