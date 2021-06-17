8 Ways to Stay Healthy if You Sit at a Computer All Day, Every Day

Practice good sitting posture.

When you've got emails to read and clients to call, thinking about the way you sit can feel like just another task. But being mindful of your sitting posture can help you feel your best. According to the Journal of Physical Therapy Science, poor posture can strain the muscles and joints, leading to balance issues, fatigue, and back and neck pain. It can also make movement, like exercise and daily activities, downright uncomfortable.

Here's what good sitting posture looks like:

According to the United States Department of Labor, it means keeping your body and spine in a neutral position. Your hands and forearms should be parallel to the floor, while your elbows should be at 90-degree angles, says Alyssa Kuhn, DPT, physical therapist and founder of Keep the Adventure Alive. Keep your head, neck, and torso upright. Place your feet flat on the floor to support your legs, she adds. If your feet don't reach the floor, consider using a footrest.

