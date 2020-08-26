I Finally Found a Face Mask That’s Breathable Enough to Wear While Working Out

Space Mask’s nanotech mask does nothing of the sort. Despite its triple-layer construction, the mask is as breathable as advertised, and I certainly put it to the test. I wore it on an 11-mile bike ride through Manhattan on a sunny August day and practically forgot I had it on. Later, I wore it on my regular 4-mile running route through Central Park, and not once did I have the overwhelming urge to rip it off. Even though my heart rate was elevated, I could breathe well through the mask, and it stayed put the entire time.