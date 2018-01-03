The 15 Best Weighted Blankets to Keep You Calm and Help You Sleep

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

People have been snoozing up a storm ever since weighted blankets came onto the scene a few years ago. While Pinterest may have revealed weighted blankets as one of its top 100 trends in 2018, there's evidence that some of the earliest inventions of this sleeping aid date back to 1999. But it wasn't until the company Gravity Blankets launched a campaign on Kickstarter in 2017, which raised more than $4.7 million and surpassed $15 million in sales by May 2018, that it became clear the trend was here to stay.

Made out of materials such as cotton, fleece, or flannel and usually filled with the kind of plastic pellets you’d find if you ripped open a Beanie Baby, weighted blankets feel like a giant bear has climbed on top of you for a nap. More than just a thick duvet, these blankets utilize Deep Touch Pressure, or DTP, which increases serotonin and melatonin levels and gives you the same relaxing feeling as being massaged or deeply hugged by exerting a gentle pressure across your body.

Occupational therapists have been recommending weighted blankets to comfort and calm children with autism, ADHD, anxiety, and sensory issues for years. In fact, research by the author and autism advocate Dr. Temple Grandin shows that while a light touch can be very uncomfortable for people with sensory issues, deep pressure can have the opposite effect, soothing and calming nerves. Grandin even developed a "squeeze machine" to use for her own comfort decades before anyone thought to weigh down a blanket.

Now, the magic of weighted blankets is often sought out by those who are simply looking for a better night's sleep. New research shows that weighted blankets help adults with insomnia settle down easier and have a calmer, more refreshing night of sleep. Dozens of companies have produced their own versions, making them softer, better-looking, and with better materials—most are now using glass beads versus the typical fiberfill, for instance.