The 15 Best Weighted Blankets to Keep You Calm and Help You Sleep
They’re all incredibly cozy and comforting.
People have been snoozing up a storm ever since weighted blankets came onto the scene a few years ago. While Pinterest may have revealed weighted blankets as one of its top 100 trends in 2018, there's evidence that some of the earliest inventions of this sleeping aid date back to 1999. But it wasn't until the company Gravity Blankets launched a campaign on Kickstarter in 2017, which raised more than $4.7 million and surpassed $15 million in sales by May 2018, that it became clear the trend was here to stay.
Made out of materials such as cotton, fleece, or flannel and usually filled with the kind of plastic pellets you’d find if you ripped open a Beanie Baby, weighted blankets feel like a giant bear has climbed on top of you for a nap. More than just a thick duvet, these blankets utilize Deep Touch Pressure, or DTP, which increases serotonin and melatonin levels and gives you the same relaxing feeling as being massaged or deeply hugged by exerting a gentle pressure across your body.
Occupational therapists have been recommending weighted blankets to comfort and calm children with autism, ADHD, anxiety, and sensory issues for years. In fact, research by the author and autism advocate Dr. Temple Grandin shows that while a light touch can be very uncomfortable for people with sensory issues, deep pressure can have the opposite effect, soothing and calming nerves. Grandin even developed a "squeeze machine" to use for her own comfort decades before anyone thought to weigh down a blanket.
Now, the magic of weighted blankets is often sought out by those who are simply looking for a better night's sleep. New research shows that weighted blankets help adults with insomnia settle down easier and have a calmer, more refreshing night of sleep. Dozens of companies have produced their own versions, making them softer, better-looking, and with better materials—most are now using glass beads versus the typical fiberfill, for instance.
- Best Overall: Gravity Blanket
- Best Quality: Casper Weighted Blanket
- Top Rated: YnM Weighted Blanket
- Most Affordable: Quility Premium Weighted Blanket
- Best Cotton: Bearaby Cotton Napper
- Best Weight Distribution: Luxome Weighted Blanket
- Best Temperature Regulating: Tranquility Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket
- Best Cooling: Baloo Living Cool Cotton Weighted Blanket
- Best Splurge: Purple + Gravity Weighted Blanket
- Best Multi-Season: Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket
- Best Value: Layla Sleep Weighted Blanket
- Most Versatile: BlanQuil Quilted Weighted Blanket
- Best for One: Helix Weighted Blanket
- Most Breathable: Therapedic Weighted Cooling Blanket
- Most Stylish: Yaasa Weighted Blanket
If you're looking for a restful slumber or just a way to help you relax after a long day, we've rounded up the best of the best when it comes to weighted blankets. Just remember that most companies suggest selecting a weight that's between 8 and 12 percent of your body weight to fully feel its effects. And since a weighted blanket tends to be a pricey addition to your sleep routine, below are 15 options across various price points to help you choose which one is best for you.
The original Gravity Blanket that quickly became a customer favorite product after its successful Kickstarter campaign is now available in multiple colors and patterns. All styles come in 15, 20, 25, and 35 pounds, so you can find the weight that will be most comforting to you. While you can remove the duvet cover to wash (it’s connected on the inside by ties and elastic-button connectors), the insert is hand wash only.
Casper, the first mattress-in-a-box brand, launched a weighted blanket a few years ago, and it might be one of its best sleep products to date. The blanket’s weighted beads are evenly distributed across the 10-, 15-, and 20-pound models so that your entire body experiences the same hefty effects. Plus, Casper implemented a breathable cotton cover into the design of this weighted blanket so you won’t overheat under it.
Ranging in weight from 5 to 30 pounds (and available in more than two dozen colors and patterns), this weighted blanket is one of Amazon’s top-selling options with more than 6,400 five-star reviews. Designed with seven layers, it’s made to conform to your body shape and position while you sleep for extra support and comfort. Because it’s filled with glass beads instead of fiberfill, the blanket also provides better temperature control. And since it’s available in a 5-pound version, it’s also a great pick for kids with trouble falling asleep at night. Even some Amazon shoppers who suffer from restless leg syndrome swear by this blanket, saying the weight helps them wake up less often during the night.
This weighted blanket is easily one of the top recommended blankets for kids with more than 12,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Customers swear by this blanket, which can also be used by adults, because of its extra attention to detail—the blanket has sewn-in tabs so you can tie it and zip the blanket inside the soft cover. One reviewer even said that while sleeping on her back, the blanket “feels a lot like savasana at the end of a yoga session, very meditative and relaxing.”
Made with super soft organic cotton, this weighted blanket is one of the prettier options on the market. Thanks to its chunky, hand-knitted style, it naturally incorporates weight without using any artificial filling materials. Bearaby suggests choosing a blanket weight that’s roughly 10 percent of your body weight, so the blanket comes in three different sizes: 15, 20, and 25 pounds. Whichever weight you choose, a Bearaby Napper can instantly provide a calming effect. Although it’s comfortably weighted, it’s made of breathable cotton, so you won’t feel overheated. But if you’re still not sure what size is right for you, you can take a personalization questionnaire to decide what’s best for your lifestyle.
This machine-washable weighted blanket has a plush cover for serious softness. It looks like an ordinary blanket, but it’s filled with tiny glass beads sewn into square pockets to evenly distribute weight. And unlike other blankets that have removable covers, this blanket can be thrown in the wash as is. Choose from one of three sizes suitable for kids and adults and six colors for your best night’s sleep yet. “This is the nicest of all the weighted blankets,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “We have tried several brands, and this is by far our favorite”
Available in four different weights, Tranquility's weighted blanket is known for its cooling properties. If you tend to be a hot sleeper but still want the comfort and pressure of a weighted blanket, you should try this option first. Its technology will keep you cool when it’s hot and warm when it’s cold. Plus, this blanket includes a removable cover that can be washed so you can regularly toss it with your other bedding, especially if you’re not sure how to wash a weighted blanket.
For those who tend to be hot sleepers and love anything cooling—from cooling sheets to cooling comforters—the next thing to add to your sleep routine should be a cooling weighted blanket. Baloo Living’s cotton weighted blanket options include twin and queen sizes in 15, 20, and 25 pounds. What’s great about this option is that the blanket’s double-quilting stitching helps keep the weighted filling in place so that it doesn’t bunch up during use. Baloo recommends choosing a weight depending on your sleep position or if you’re looking to alleviate a certain pain, including joint sensitivity in your knees, hips, or back.
If you’re looking for one of the heaviest weighted blankets on the market, this one from Purple comes in 35 pounds. Because it’s only available in one 90-by-90-inch size that will fit both queen and king beds, it’s a great option to share with a partner. The duvet cover includes both a cooling side and a cozy side; it’s also machine-washable and dryer-friendly to help make laundry day a breeze. Included with the blanket is a weighted sleep mask, which you and your partner might have to fight over.
If your ideal sleeping temperature tends to shift with the seasons, this weighted blanket is a customer favorite for that reason. It comes with two duvet covers, one with fleece for the winter and one made with CoolMax microfiber technology that helps ventilate heat away from your body (which is ideal for warmer months). And instead of glass or plastic beads, this blanket is filled with Nano-Ceramic beads that are lightweight and stay distributed across the entire blanket. Available in 12 weights and six colors, there’s an option for every type of sleeper.
Known as the weighted blanket that feels like a “dozen puppies,” this one from Layla Sleep is for those who want that secure feeling from Deep Touch Pressure (DTP) wrapped in extra coziness. The outer fleece layer not only feels super soft to the touch, but it looks like a regular blanket draped on your bed. And if you’re worried about a blanket that makes an annoying sound as it moves, this one’s glass beads are sewn between two layers of poly-fill fabric to keep it “quiet as a mouse.” For the price, the value can’t be beat.
Designed as a single-sleeper blanket, this option from Helix Sleep provides “optimal hugging comfort” that’s so relaxation-inducing, you may just fight with your partner on who gets to use it first. As a two-sided blanket with both fleece and sheared microfiber, you can use it for a full night’s sleep or while lounging on the couch. Because it’s known to reduce stress levels, you may even feel more rested after one night’s use. But if you’re not satisfied after trying it for 100 days, you can receive a full refund.
This cool-to-the-touch blanket is made for those who tend to toss all the covers off at night. And to reduce the shifting that comes with any duvet and insert, Helix includes eight strong ties on the inside of the blanket so that you can easily adjust the blanket if it bunches. It now comes in 10-, 12-, and 20-pound weight options, so it’s great to use on your own or with a partner.
With a bamboo-infused cover and a 100 percent cotton insert, this weighted blanket is naturally breathable, so it provides both a cooling effect for hot sleepers and weighted support for calm and comfort. Available in five weights, you can choose the one that works for your lifestyle, whether you want a weighted blanket to relax on the couch with or to sleep.
This chunky weighted blanket evenly distributes weight without the use of plastic or glass beads. It’s hand-knitted and made entirely of 100 percent organic cotton for breathable comfort you can wrap yourself up in. Plus, it’s stylish enough to leave out on display, especially in this neutral cream color.