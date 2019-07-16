Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you find yourself unable to fall asleep or end up tossing and turning all night, it might be time to invest in a weighted blanket. These therapeutic devices may look and feel like your average comforter but instead of being stuffed with cotton or down feathers, they are filled with anywhere from five to 25 pounds of glass beads or plastic pellets.

The constant pressure provided by the weights helps produce a soothing, hug-like sensation that makes you feel more relaxed, which in turn may help you fall asleep faster and sleep better throughout the night. Weighted blankets have been popular for a while now, but they can be extremely expensive. With some options retailing for several hundred dollars each, we can understand if you haven’t taken the plunge and bought one just yet.

But if you’ve been interested in giving one a try, now is the perfect time. The biggest shopping event of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is finally here, and with it comes major markdowns across the site on pretty much everything—including one of the mega-retailer's most popular weighted blankets by Degrees of Comfort.

Right now, you can score this top-rated weighted blanket for up to 41 percent off, depending on which size and weight you choose. The beloved blanket is filled with nano-ceramic beads and comes with two duvet covers. While one is made from a soft fleece fabric that will keep you warm and cozy, the other is made from a soft microfiber material that is designed to keep you cool (so it’s perfect for summer).

More than 1,290 Amazon customers love the weighted blanket so much they have given it an impressive 4.4-star rating. One reviewer raved, “this blanket will change your life,” while another wrote, “I love this blanket! I work as a night shift nurse and sleep can be very hard to come by. Wrapping up in this blanket is like surrendering to a struggle cuddle, or being swaddled like a baby. Best sleep I have had in quite some time.”

One of the most popular sizes from the brand is the 48-by-72-inch option, which fits a full or queen-size bed, that is filled with 15 pounds of weights. This blanket normally retails for $110, but for the next four hours, it can be yours for just $65. A blanket that’s super cozy, can help you sleep better, and it’s on sale? Sign us up!