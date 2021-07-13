If You're a Fan of Sleeping Naked, You're in Luck: Here Are 5 Benefits of Snoozing in the Nude

2 It Helps With Intimacy

Of course we can't talk about sleeping naked without discussing how it impacts your libido. (Spoiler alert: If you're looking to turn up the heat between the sheets, sleeping au naturel is a great way to do so.)

"Skin-to-skin contact increases the hormone oxytocin, which can bond couples, drawing them closer emotionally and physically," says Smith. "Lying next to your partner while naked can also increase sexual desire, leading to greater intimacy."

